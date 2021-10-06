Scouting Michigan: Breaking down the Wolverines

Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Coach: Jim Harbaugh (7th season at Michigan, 54-22).
Record: 5-0
Rankings: No. 9 Associated Press, No. 8 Coaches Poll
OFFENSIVE RATING: 7
Averages / national rank
Points
39.8 / 11
Total yards
436.8 / 40
Rushing yards
255.0 / 7
Passing yards
181.8 / 110
DEFENSIVE RATING: 8
Averages / national rank
Points
12.8 / 6
Total yards
285.8 / 15
Rushing yards
115.2 / 34
Passing yards
170.6 / 16
SPECIALISTS RATING: 8
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
21.45 / 59
Punt returns
15.92 / 13
Net punting
42.80 / 18
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Michigan, quite literally, doesn't make mistakes. At least none of the game-changing type. The Wolverines didn't commit a turnover until throwing an interception late in their 38-17 win over Wisconsin last week. Quarterback Cade McNamara isn't flashy, but he also makes sound decisions and takes care of the ball. He has yet to throw an interception in his college career, which began last October when he made his debut against Minnesota.
2. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been a monster, with 5½ sacks, six tackles for loss and 18 tackles through five games. Projected to go high in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson anchors a Michigan defense that ranks in the top 20 nationally in points and yards allowed. Nebraska's rebuilt offensive line is going to have its hands full trying to keep Hutchinson out of the backfield.
3. The Wolverines will have a major advantage in special teams. Michigan allows just 7.75 yards per kickoff return and 4 yards per punt return, while averaging 15.9 yards per punt return. Punter Brad Robins is averaging 43.6 yards per attempt. Blake Corum is eighth in the country in kickoff returns, averaging 31.8 per tote. A.J. Henning is seventh in the country in punt returns, averaging 15.1 yards. Simply avoiding disaster might not be enough for NU's special teams this week.
Why you might chill
1. Michigan wants to run as much as it can, but the Wolverines have found tougher sledding in Big Ten play. Wisconsin held the Michigan offense to 112 yards on 44 carries. Rutgers also allowed just 112 yards to the Wolverines, on 39 totes. Nebraska's run defense has been airtight the last two weeks. If the Huskers can make Michigan one-dimensional, the Wolverines' passing game will get a stiff test in a charged-up Memorial Stadium.
2. Nebraska might be the best team Michigan has played, and maybe by quite a bit. Washington and Wisconsin, the two marquee opponents thus far on the Wolverines' schedule, have had disappointing starts to their seasons. Western Michigan and Northern Illinois provided directional school fodder for Michigan to pile up good numbers. However, an improved Rutgers squad pushed Michigan deep into the second half before falling 20-13. Right now, NU has the talent and the swagger to make things plenty tough.
3. Everyone saw what a night game at Memorial Stadium can look like when Nebraska gets it rolling. The last time the teams met in Lincoln, also after dark, the Huskers won 23-9 in 2012. Are the Wolverines ready for that kind of atmosphere, especially if the Huskers have another strong start like they did against Northwestern?
By the numbers
2000: Michigan is the first college team since 2000 to start a season 5-0 while committing one or zero turnovers. Michigan's only turnover of the season is an interception in garbage time against Wisconsin.
64: Michigan has played 64 night games in its history, going 37-27. The Wolverines have won four of their last five night games dating to October of 2019.
1: Just once has a Michigan quarterback thrown for more than 200 yards against Nebraska — Chad Henne threw for 270 in NU's 33-28 victory in the 2005 Alamo Bowl.
Press coverage
Select quotes from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's pre-Nebraska press conference.
What are your initial impressions after watching Nebraska on film?
I thought Nebraska was impressive. I think they're playing their best football. It was a dominating performance. You look back at their games that they've played, they've all been close. They've played outstanding opponents, like Oklahoma. It's going to be a big challenge. Really no different from what we were facing last week. We're in the same situation. Getting ready to play a really hungry team, a team that's hitting their stride.
How much does seeing a mobile quarterback like Rutgers' Noah Vedral prepare you for Adrian Martinez?
He's a great quarterback. Hate to compare, but it's that and then some. This quarterback and this offense.
How have his past experiences shaped the way he coaches?
The whole team, the way they take coaching, they really listen. They hear. And then they take that instruction, and they embrace it. Wholeheartedly. And then do their very best to execute it, and try to do extra. They want more. They want new, they want things that stimulate them. It's that way with Cade, and a lot of our players. A great majority of our players are like that. Stuff that's fun. Stuff that makes the little hairs on your arm stand up that they do.
On Michigan's players taking part in Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition before the start of the fourth quarter of last week's game.
I have noticed it for a long time now, going back to the winter conditioning cycle and spring ball. You can see it in their eyes — they have fun playing football.
That was au natural, that just happened. We had talked about earlier in the week, when you go on the road, you want to embrace that environment: make their crowd cheering like it's your crowd cheering. Make their music your music. We played that song quite a bit during the week, and I think they just made it theirs in that moment.
On his team making few mistakes this year:
Just been better in a lot of those areas. All the situational — including penalties. We've had some, but like I said before, they really listen to the coaching, they really embrace it, and they do their best to execute it. And they do that in practice, they do that in meetings, they do that in games. That's what I'd attribute it to. They really listen.
