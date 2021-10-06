Scouting Michigan: Breaking down the Wolverines

How much does seeing a mobile quarterback like Rutgers' Noah Vedral prepare you for Adrian Martinez?

He's a great quarterback. Hate to compare, but it's that and then some. This quarterback and this offense.

How have his past experiences shaped the way he coaches?

The whole team, the way they take coaching, they really listen. They hear. And then they take that instruction, and they embrace it. Wholeheartedly. And then do their very best to execute it, and try to do extra. They want more. They want new, they want things that stimulate them. It's that way with Cade, and a lot of our players. A great majority of our players are like that. Stuff that's fun. Stuff that makes the little hairs on your arm stand up that they do.

On Michigan's players taking part in Wisconsin's "Jump Around" tradition before the start of the fourth quarter of last week's game.

I have noticed it for a long time now, going back to the winter conditioning cycle and spring ball. You can see it in their eyes — they have fun playing football.