Location: College Park, Maryland.
Coach: Mike Locksley (second season, 6-38 overall, 4-12 at Maryland).
Record: 3-7, 1-6 Big Ten.
Rankings: Not ranked.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 4
Offensive averages / national rank
Points
28.0 / 71
Total yards
359.9 / 102
Rushing yards
172.0 / 54
Passing yards
187.9 / 106
DEFENSIVE RATING: 2
Defensive averages / national rank
Points
34.3 / 114
Total yards
442.9 / 106
Rushing yards
174.2 / 84
Passing yards
268.7 / 114
SPECIALISTS RATING: 8
Special-teams averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
24.94 / 18
Punt returns
13.50 / 12
Net punting
38.16 / 66
Why you may need Rolaids
1. It's been a brutally hard stretch for Maryland, with consecutive games against Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio State. But now the Terrapins have had a bye week to rest and recover, and scout Nebraska. This is also Maryland's final home game of the season, with a chance to spoil Nebraska's chances of getting to a bowl game. Motivation shouldn't be a problem for a team that will also have fresh legs, while Nebraska has had to recover from playing Wisconsin.
2. Maryland is one of the best teams in the nation in returning kicks and punts. Nebraska seems to be at a disadvantage every week on special teams, but this might be the best returning team the Huskers will have seen. Maryland is third in the Big Ten and 18th nationally in kickoff returns, and first in the conference and 12th nationally in punt returns. The Terps have taken one punt and two kickoffs back for touchdowns this season.
3. Nebraska's only road win the past two-plus years was the squeaker at Illinois this season. Now the Huskers are going into a stadium and a city in which they've never played football. NU will have to handle its business away from the field (long flight, settling into a new hotel), then get ready for an unfamiliar opponent in an unfamiliar place.
Why you might chill
1. There perhaps isn't a team in the nation that has fallen as far as Maryland since the opening weeks of the season. After beating then-No. 21 Syracuse 63-20, the Terrapins are 1-7 with the only win coming against Rutgers and five of the seven losses by 32 or more points. Starting with a 59-0 loss to Penn State back in September, Maryland has allowed an average of 49 points in its last six losses.
2. While Nebraska is coming into an unfamiliar stadium, Maryland likely won't have much of a home-field advantage. The game won't be close to a sellout, the Terrapins' student section — one of the best in the Big Ten for basketball games — is nearly nonexistent, and Washington, D.C.-area Nebraska alums could outnumber fans of the home team. If Nebraska is able to get out to an early lead, the Huskers might start to feel right at home.
3. Nebraska's only hope for bowl eligibility is to win its final two games, and you can't do that if you don't win the first one. Motivation shouldn't be an issue. Neither of these teams has won for a while, but the Huskers have been far more competitive in their defeats, and perhaps took some confidence from a strong offensive performance last week against Wisconsin.
By the numbers
70
Maryland is the only FBS team this season to score 70 points in a game (79 vs. Howard) and allow 70 points in a game (73 vs. Ohio State). Oddly enough, you only have to go back one season to find the last time that happened, when Texas A&M beat LSU 74-72 in seven overtimes.
3
Maryland running back Javon Leake is tied with former Terp Torrey Smith for the most kick return touchdowns in program history with three. He has two this season.
11
Maryland has 11 touchdowns of 40-plus yards this season, tied with Ohio State for second-most in the Big Ten. The team with the most? Nebraska, with 13.
Press coverage
Emily Giambalvo covers Maryland athletics for the Washington Post.
Obviously the schedule recently hasn’t done them any favors, but what else accounts for Maryland’s downturn after the strong start to the season?
The season took quite a dramatic turn after those first two games, both blowout wins for Maryland. At that point, it seemed like Maryland was nearly guaranteed a bowl and now the team is stuck at three wins. I think it’s a combination of a few things: injuries, the schedule and an inaccurate read on how good Syracuse was going to be this year. At the time, Syracuse was ranked No. 21. It’s hard to know what to think of any team at that point in the season, but a 63-20 win over a ranked team sparked a surge in confidence within the fan base. That made the downswing feel more significant, and Maryland has only won a single game since. Maryland’s had injuries at a few key positions, but so have a lot of teams. Starting quarterback Josh Jackson was out for a few games with a high ankle sprain, and Maryland’s best player, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., has been dealing with ankle issues all year. Some injuries on defense have forced young guys to play. Maryland has now let five straight opponents score on at least the first two possessions of the game. And once the Terps fall into a hole, they’ve shown little ability to know how to climb out.
What is your sense on how Maryland views this game? Nebraska hasn’t played well recently, and a loss would spoil any hopes for a bowl. Do the Terps see themselves as spoilers at this point in the season?
From talking to a handful of players this week, I really do think they still feel motivated for the end of the season. Nebraska has more to fight for since a bowl isn’t yet out of reach, but Maryland wants to play for the seniors and in some sense, for the future of the program. A win or two to end the year would help give them some confidence heading into the offseason and would certainly help how the fan base views new coach Michael Locksley.
What has Javon Leake done to take such a big step this year?
With McFarland’s injury issues, Javon Leake has done an exceptional job filling in as the go-to running back. He’s quick and can beat defenders in space. Maryland has relied a good bit on run-pass options, and all the running backs have improved as pass-catchers this year. Leake will break the school record for kickoffs returned for touchdowns if he scores on one more. That’s where he’s most dangerous and can quickly help swing a game. Leake was someone Locksley just praised this week as a player who’s taken a big step off the field, too.
How important is Antoine Brooks Jr. to what Maryland wants to do defensively?
Antoine Brooks Jr. just plays with great effort and intensity. He’s one of those guys who seems like he’s nearly always around the ball. He’s been an important leader for this team, and with this being his senior day, maybe he’ll bring even more. He adds experience to what’s a fairly young secondary that has struggled at times this year. Maryland has given up at least 300 passing yards five times this season, but Brooks is someone who I think the players would look to for leadership at a point like this late in the season when the team has struggled.
This is Nebraska’s first trip to Maryland. What kind of atmosphere should the team and fans expect at the stadium?
I hate to disappoint here, but Maryland struggles quite a bit with attendance. Students leave early, and the only time there was what I’d truly consider to be an atmosphere was the Friday night game against Penn State. That deflated quickly once Penn State jumped out ahead early. The 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Nebraska might help with the crowd size. Fans of the visiting team are usually well-represented. From a fan’s perspective, I think the best part about the Maryland trip is the proximity to D.C., where there’s plenty to see and experience.