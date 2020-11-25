Scouting Iowa: Breaking down the Hawkeyes

3. Generally when you hit bottom, you bounce. Who knows if last week was bottom for Nebraska, but it had to be close. Maybe all the talk of inspired practice and renewed dedication is real this week, and the Huskers finally play like a team tired of making the same mistakes over and over and over again. Maybe that kind of play catches Iowa flat-footed and forces the Hawkeyes into a type of game they don't want to play. It's a long shot, but NU will take any shot it can get.

By the numbers

90: Iowa's scoring margin in its three straight wins. It's the best such three-game stretch for the Hawkeyes against Big Ten foes since 2002.

12: Iowa's defense has at least one interception in each of its last 12 games, and 18 total in that stretch.

22: Consecutive games Iowa has held its opponent to fewer than 30 points — the longest such stretch in the nation.

Press coverage

Chad Leistikow covers Iowa football for the Des Moines Register and the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

What did Iowa find that allowed it to turn things around after the tumultuous offseason and an 0-2 start?