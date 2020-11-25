Scouting Iowa: Breaking down the Hawkeyes

Location: Iowa City, Iowa.
Coach: Kirk Ferentz (22nd season, 177-127 overall, 165-106 at Iowa).
Record: 3-2.
Rankings: CFP No. 24.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 5
Averages / national rank
Points
33.0 / 41
Total yards
373.0 / 86
Rushing yards
181.6 / 49
Passing yards
191.4 / 102
DEFENSIVE RATING: 9
Averages / national rank
Points
16.0 / 9
Total yards
319.8 / 17
Rushing yards
102.6 / 14
Passing yards
217.2 / 39
SPECIALISTS RATING: 6
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
20.5 / 55
Punt returns
11.92 / 27
Net punting
44.52 / 7
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Nebraska is a mess on offense, and Iowa's defense is playing some of its best football of the season. The Hawkeyes have forced 14 turnovers in five games, including four last week against Penn State. The Iowa defensive line, even with the loss of AJ Epenesa, has turned into a group of playmakers that were responsible for all four Nittany Lion turnovers. Considering NU struggles to snap the ball to the quarterback consistently, that's a tough matchup.
2. The Hawkeyes are dominating struggling foes. Iowa blasted one-win Michigan State 49-7 to start its winning streak. The next week, the Hawkeyes spanked scuffling Minnesota 35-7. Winless Penn State fell behind 31-7 before scoring a couple of third-quarter touchdowns to make things kind of interesting. Don't forget that Iowa led Northwestern 17-0, and took a lead against Purdue deep into the fourth quarter before falling in both games. This team isn't all that far away from being 5-0.
3. Iowa knows who it is. Things never change, or change very little, when you have a head coach in his 22nd season. The Hawkeyes went through an incredibly tumultuous offseason, started 0-2, and have now put together three impressive wins. That's a team that, on the field at least, knows and embraces exactly what it is. You can't say the same for Nebraska right now. When things got tough, Iowa had something to lean on. What does Nebraska have?
Why you might chill
1. Nebraska has found a way to make it close against Iowa twice under Scott Frost. The Huskers haven't won either matchup, but Iowa had to kick field goals in the final 5 seconds in both 2018 and 2019 to win by three points each year. The Huskers will need better play than what they've shown for most of this season to keep it competitive again, but the evidence is there to say NU can do it despite the odds.
2. The Hawkeyes are playing good football, but they have shown a few times this season the ability to allow teams to rally. Both Northwestern and Purdue trailed before coming back to win. Even Penn State got within 10 points in the second half after being down big. And in each of the past two years, Nebraska has rallied from double-digit deficits against the Hawkeyes to tie the game. Could it happen again? Probably depends on Nebraska's mindset.
3. Generally when you hit bottom, you bounce. Who knows if last week was bottom for Nebraska, but it had to be close. Maybe all the talk of inspired practice and renewed dedication is real this week, and the Huskers finally play like a team tired of making the same mistakes over and over and over again. Maybe that kind of play catches Iowa flat-footed and forces the Hawkeyes into a type of game they don't want to play. It's a long shot, but NU will take any shot it can get.
By the numbers
90: Iowa's scoring margin in its three straight wins. It's the best such three-game stretch for the Hawkeyes against Big Ten foes since 2002.
12: Iowa's defense has at least one interception in each of its last 12 games, and 18 total in that stretch.
22: Consecutive games Iowa has held its opponent to fewer than 30 points — the longest such stretch in the nation.
Press coverage
Chad Leistikow covers Iowa football for the Des Moines Register and the Iowa City Press-Citizen.
What did Iowa find that allowed it to turn things around after the tumultuous offseason and an 0-2 start?
CL: Really, it was getting rid of the stupid stuff. Iowa committed an uncharacteristic 10 penalties against Purdue and got burned by not having its top two middle linebackers in the opening loss to Purdue (one had COVID-19, the other got mono on game week). They're both back now. Then, Iowa inexplicably had Spencer Petras attempt 50 passes — he was subsequently intercepted three times in the second half — despite leading Northwestern 17-0 and trailing by no more than one point. The Hawkeyes have since played their ideal brand of football. They are running it well, the defense is playing great, and they have the best punting game in the Big Ten. Getting big early leads helps that formula work, of course, and Iowa has a three-game winning streak in which it's outscored opponents 125-35.
In your eyes, how important was it to turn more to the running game the past few weeks to get the offense going?
CL: It had to be done, considering Petras threw 89 passes in Iowa's first two games. He's attempted just 73 in his last three. The Hawkeyes have their deepest and arguably best group of receivers in the Kirk Ferentz era, but they had to lean on their offensive line and running backs to find their comfort zone. Tyler Goodson (116 yards at Nebraska last year on 13 carries) and Mekhi Sargent (career-high 173 yards vs. the Huskers in 2018) have formed a terrific 1-2 punch, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been creative in using them. For the first time in his father's 22 years, Ferentz has Iowa running the Wildcat — with Goodson as the point man. Against Penn State, Iowa ran three plays with three running backs on the field and no quarterback.
How has Spencer Petras settled into the starting role at QB?
CL: For as much praise as he received as Nate Stanley's backup and for his leadership skills, he hasn't been great on the field. But he had his best game the other day against Penn State (18-for-28, 186 yards, no interceptions). Nebraska's best strategy on Friday is to make the Hawkeyes play catch-up and put the game on Petras' shoulders. Iowa has a lot of really good players. Petras might be one someday, but he's not there yet. His top priority is to limit mistakes. Iowa has 15 rushing touchdowns and just three through the air.
How important is Tyler Linderbaum in the middle of that offensive line?
CL: Not counting sacks, Iowa gained 204 rushing yards on 43 called running plays against Penn State. Of that yardage, 159 came on runs up the middle of the field. That should tell you the impact of Linderbaum. If you believe Pro Football Focus grades, he's the best center in the country. When Iowa gets to third-and-1, the quarterback sneak is automatic. Iowa even ran a sneak against Penn State on third down from the 3-yard line … and Petras wasn't tackled until he was 3-4 yards deep into the end zone. Hawkeye fans hope Linderbaum (a redshirt sophomore who played his first year on the defensive line) sticks around longer, but he might be too good to stay in 2021.
It doesn't seem as though there's been much drop-off on Iowa's defensive line after AJ Epenesa moved on. Why has that group been so dominant?
CL: Either the aforementioned Linderbaum or defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon is Iowa's best player. Nixon, who was relegated to a backup role a year ago, has been a dominant, 305-pound force — and he's made everyone else around him better. It took Nixon a while to get acclimated in the program. Originally a commitment in the class of 2017, Nixon had to go to Iowa Western Community College to get his academics in order. Then he got an offer from Alabama. But he stuck with Iowa, redshirted, and now is flourishing. He's a great story, and his 71-yard interception-return touchdown at Penn State accentuated that. Chauncey Golston was supposed to be the star of Iowa's rebuilt defensive line, and he's been solid. But two grad transfers — Jack Heflin from Northern Illinois and Zach VanValkenburg from Division II Hillsdale College — have filled out Iowa's front four, which allows everything else to work in Iowa's relatively new 4-2-5 base scheme.
