Scouting Iowa: Breaking down the Hawkeyes

3. Iowa wins close games. The Hawkeyes are 3-0 in one-score games this season, and have two more wins by 10 points. The Hawkeyes have beaten Nebraska by three, three and six points in the teams' last three meetings, and four of Iowa's six straight wins against NU have come by eight points for fewer. Nebraska … cannot match that stat.

Why you might chill

1. Iowa plays so many close games, in large part, because its offense is unable to put opponents away. The Hawkeyes rely on their defense to turn opponents over, and on their special teams to make big plays, and more often than not, those two units have come through. But if NU is able to make Iowa's offense do the heavy lifting, it will have a shot.

2. The Hawkeyes have used two starting quarterbacks this season, with neither proving to be game-breakers. Alex Padilla, who will likely start Friday, is completing just 47% of his passes. Spencer Petras was at 58% before being benched, but had thrown six interceptions in nine games. Neither player is much of a threat to run, with both sitting in negative numbers when it comes to net rushing yards.