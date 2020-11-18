Scouting Illinois: Breaking down the Illini

3. Illinois might view this as their last real shot at a win this season. The Illini are scheduled to play Ohio State, Iowa and Northwestern to finish the season. And while it remains to be seen whether all those games get played, it's pretty clear what the best shot is for Illinois to pick up win No. 2. Whether or not Lovie Smith and his staff bring that up during preparations, Illinois' players aren't going to be naive about their chances against NU vs. everyone else left on the schedule.

Why you might chill

1. It's difficult to express just how poor Illinois' defense is. The Illini are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete nearly 75% of their passes, average 12.5 yards per completion and throw for 273 yards per game. And that's just when opposing teams feel like they have to throw it. Illinois is also allowing 189 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 89th nationally, while allowing 4.6 yards per carry. For Lovie Smith, a man who has built his career on defense, it must be a maddening exercise. Nebraska, even with its so-so offense, should be able to move the ball.