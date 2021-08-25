Scouting Illinois: Breaking down the Illini

Is there a feeling for what kind of expectations folks have for this team, whether those people are inside the Athletic Department or outside?

SR: The 2020 season — at least in a pre-pandemic thought process — was supposed to be the season Illinois was building to after Lovie Smith blew up the roster and played nearly two dozen true freshmen in 2017. A 2-6 record wasn’t ideal, pandemic or not, so there was a change at the top. Now Illinois essentially gets a re-do, and there are expectations both inside the Athletic Department and from the fan base that even with a new coaching staff there’s an opportunity to win now. The schedule could help in that regard, too, with about the best Big Ten crossover games the Illini could have hoped for.

We know what Bielema’s Wisconsin teams looked like, but is there a sense, from a schematic standpoint, of what Illinois might try to do this season?