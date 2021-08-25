Scouting Illinois: Breaking down the Illini

Location: Champaign, Ill.
Coach: Bret Bielema (13th season, first at Illinois; 97-58 overall).
Record: 0-0.
Rankings: None.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 4
Averages / national rank (from 2020 season)
Points
20.1 / 111
Total yards
349.0 / 98
Rushing yards
196.1 / 35
Passing yards
152.9 / 114
DEFENSIVE RATING: 2
Averages / national rank
Points
34.9 / 97
Total yards
467.2 / 114
Rushing yards
230.1 / 116
Passing yards
237.1 / 67
SPECIALISTS RATING: 5
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
17.48 / 107
Punt returns
8.0 / 55
Net punting
40.14 / 34
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Illinois is experienced. The Illini return 82% of their total starts on offense and 86% of their total starts on defense from last season, along with its entire specialist unit (kicker, punter and long snapper). Those guys haven't seen a lot of success, but they have seen just about everything there is to see in the Big Ten. If it's tight late, one wonders how much a difference that will make.
2. The Illini couldn't do much last season, but they could run the ball. Illinois' 196 rushing yards per game in 2020 ranked third in the Big Ten and 35th nationally. With its entire offensive line returning, and a pair of all-Big Ten backs in Chase Brown and Mike Epstein also back, there figures to be little reason to go away from the one thing that worked last year. In Illinois' 41-23 win in Lincoln last season, Brown and Epstein combined for 223 yards and three touchdowns as the Illini gashed NU for 285 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry.
3. Any thoughts on what Illinois is going to do from a schematic standpoint are purely guesswork at this point. An entirely new coaching staff under new head man Bret Bielema has worked to install its schemes in closed practices. There's no depth chart to go off of. Film study from the previous stops of Bielema, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters only go so far. Nebraska won't know where the first punch is coming from. Can the Huskers adjust?
Why you might chill
1. See No. 1 above. All those returning players were on an offense that ranked 98th nationally in total yards and 111th in points per game, and on a defense that was 114th in yards allowed and 97th in points allowed. Illinois may punch Nebraska early simply because of the unknown of a new coaching staff, but Nebraska's overall talent should be superior.
2. Bret Bielema hasn't forgotten how to coach, but he's been out of the college game since 2017 after going 29-34 in five seasons at Arkansas, including a 4-8 mark in his final season. A repeat of his first season with the Razorbacks (3-9) seems more likely than his debut year at Wisconsin in 2006 (12-1). An Illinois native, Bielema might end up being the perfect man in the perfect place to get the Illini get back to relevance. But it seems like those days might be a couple of years off.
3. It's probably not the worst thing ever that Nebraska is starting on the road. This season has already become a pressure cooker, and NU is yet to play a game. The first time NU commits a turnover or falls behind at home, things are going to get tight. Playing in Illinois' version of Memorial Stadium, which is likely to fall short of its 60,000-seat capacity, might afford the Huskers a little more leeway to play fast and loose.
By the numbers
1995: The last year Illinois played a season opener at home against a conference opponent. The No. 25 Illini lost to No. 13 Michigan 38-14.
29: The Illini have 29 players on their roster who have already earned their bachelor's degrees. That's the most of any team in the nation.
5: Saturday marks the fifth time Illinois is playing Nebraska in a season opener. The last such game came in 1953. Illinois is 2-1-1 in the previous four games.
Press coverage
Scott Richey covers Illinois sports for the Champaign News-Gazette.
Game 1 for Bret Bielema. What is the excitement level among the fan base as he begins his Illinois tenure?
SR: Like any time there’s a coaching change, there’s new life around the program. Bielema has helped his own cause by saying and doing all the “right things” from the moment he was hired. At the top of the list was making it a point to try to repair what was a fairly fractured relationship with the high school coaches in the state, and he’s followed through with nine in-state commits so far in the class of 2022. That matters to Illinois fans. Of course, the eight-month honeymoon ends this weekend. Saying and doing all the “right things” carries less weight when wins — or losses — are on the table.
Is there a feeling for what kind of expectations folks have for this team, whether those people are inside the Athletic Department or outside?
SR: The 2020 season — at least in a pre-pandemic thought process — was supposed to be the season Illinois was building to after Lovie Smith blew up the roster and played nearly two dozen true freshmen in 2017. A 2-6 record wasn’t ideal, pandemic or not, so there was a change at the top. Now Illinois essentially gets a re-do, and there are expectations both inside the Athletic Department and from the fan base that even with a new coaching staff there’s an opportunity to win now. The schedule could help in that regard, too, with about the best Big Ten crossover games the Illini could have hoped for.
We know what Bielema’s Wisconsin teams looked like, but is there a sense, from a schematic standpoint, of what Illinois might try to do this season?
SR: That’s the best kept secret in Champaign at this point. Illinois was an outlier in college football essentially the last couple decades with a wide open training camp — both for the media and public. This year? Not so much. Training camp played out behind closed doors with Bielema and his staff trying to maintain any advantage possible leading into the Nebraska game. It’s safe to assume, however, with a fairly deep and talented group of running backs and a veteran offensive line that the run game will be emphasized. Especially considering both Bielema’s history and what offensive coordinator Tony Petersen ran when he was at Minnesota in the early 2000s with backs like Marion Barber III and Laurence Maroney. Defensively, it’s a brand new scheme even for coordinator Ryan Walters. The most commonly used description so far has been “multiple” with a likely mix of 3-4 and some 4-2-5.
How does Illinois view its wealth of returning starters? Is that experience advantage negated at all with a new staff?
SR: It’s certainly a unique situation given the total number of seniors — super and otherwise — tops 40. The coaching staff has embraced having so many returning players and got immediate buy in from the most experienced of the bunch. That helped. This season will be an interesting experiment comparing how much coaching and scheme makes a difference considering the roster is so similar to what Lovie Smith had last year.
What is the fan situation looking like? Does Illinois expect a big crowd coming off the COVID year, with a new coach, etc.?
SR: The goal was a sellout for Bielema’s home opener — particularly since it’s a divisional Big Ten game — but I’ll be surprised if Memorial Stadium is full. A new coaching staff will give the attendance figure a boost on top of fans just happy to be able to go to a game again, but that might not offset two things I see as still holding Illinois back from a full house. The ongoing pandemic will likely play a role in that, but the biggest factor is the fact the Illini have simply lost fans while toiling away mostly at the bottom of the Big Ten for, well, substantial segments of the last several decades.
