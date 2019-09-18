Location: Champaign, Illinois.
Coach: Lovie Smith (11-28, fourth season).
Record: 2-1, 0-0 Big Ten.
Rankings: Not ranked.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 4
Offensive averages / national rank
Points
34.7 / 44
Total yards
407.3 / 72
Rushing yards
168.0 / 72
Passing yards
239.3 / 69
DEFENSIVE RATING: 5
Defensive averages / national rank
Points
20.0 / 47
Total yards
319.0 / 44
Rushing yards
79.3 / 17
Passing yards
239.7 / 89
SPECIALISTS RATING: 6
Special-teams averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
28.83 / 13
Punt returns
6.17 / 75
Net punting
42.4 / 23
Why you may need Rolaids
1. He's been banged up this year, but running back Reggie Corbin is a dude. Nebraska coaches this week have described Corbin as one of the best backs the Huskers will see this season, on a schedule that includes Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins. In his first full game of the season last week, Corbin ran for 144 yards on 18 carries. In limited time this season, Corbin is averaging 7.5 yards per carry after averaging 8.5 in 2018, when he led the nation in 70-plus yard runs with four. He'll be the kind of game-breaking threat out of the backfield NU hasn't yet seen this season.
2. Illinois leads the Big Ten and is 13th nationally in kickoff returns, averaging almost 29 yards per attempt. In a game in which Nebraska is likely to score plenty, that means plenty of chances for the Illini to break one and steal momentum right back. A Nebraska kickoff coverage unit that has shown some leaks through three games will have to be solid.
3. The Illinois defensive line can get into the backfield and cause problems, and Nebraska knows it. The Illini are averaging 11 tackles for loss per game, second nationally, and have 12 sacks, which is ninth in the country. Illinois' back seven won't scare you, but it doesn't need to if the defensive front can force hurried throws and blow up running plays before they get started. For an NU offensive line that gave up six sacks to Colorado, the task will be a stout one.
Why you might chill
1. Even with Reggie Corbin, Illinois' running game hasn't been great against subpar competition. The Illini rank ninth in the Big Ten and 72nd nationally in rushing offense, and will be going against a Nebraska defense that has been pretty good against the run. Now, the Huskers haven't faced a back like Corbin this season, but if NU can build an early lead, Illinois might have to abandon its bread and butter to get back in the game.
2. This might well be the flattest atmosphere Nebraska plays in all season. The last time NU traveled to Champaign, the game was played on a beautiful Friday night on a campus with 50,000 students, and less than 5,000 of those students bothered to show up and watch their football team. Coming off a demoralizing home loss to Eastern Michigan, just how jazzed up will the Illinois faithful be? The fact that the school is giving away free student tickets should probably tell you all you need to know.
3. Illinois can be careless with the football, and Nebraska early in the season has shown itself to be capable of pouncing on mistakes. The Illini have lost three fumbles and thrown two interceptions in their first three games. Nebraska is among the nation's leaders in turnovers forced with nine, tied for fifth nationally and just two off national leader Central Florida. There will be opportunities for the Blackshirts to make a potentially game-changing play, which they've done frequently so far.
By the numbers
4
The number of Big Ten conference wins Illinois has under Lovie Smith. Two of those victories are road wins against Rutgers. The others came against Michigan State in 2016 and Minnesota last season.
4.74
Yards per play allowed by Illinois' defense, which is tied for 41st in the country with … Nebraska.
33
Illinois' season-opener against Akron marked the first time in 33 games the Illini did not start at least one true freshman.
Press coverage
Bob Asmussen covers Illinois football for the Champaign News-Gazette.
Where is this team's mentality at after the loss to Eastern Michigan?
No question, they were down after the game. They had been talking all summer about starting the season 3-0. Illinois hasn't done that since 2011, which was the year Ron Zook got fired. And also the last time the team finished with a winning record. It wasn't just that the team lost to a MAC school. It happens. But the fact that it allowed Eastern Michigan to drive down the field for the winning score in the final two minutes. As the Eastern Michigan kicker lined up for the field goal, there was a sense of dread on the stands and on the sidelines. Kind of "Same old Illlinois."
Some of the fans, certainly not all, were anticipating a chance for Illinois to improve to 4-0 with a win against Nebraska. That is gone now.
Just how hot is Lovie Smith's seat getting at this point?
Before the season, I told everyone that he was not in trouble. But that was with the expectation of the team starting 3-0 and getting a fourth win against Rutgers. I figured four wins would keep Lovie Smith on the job next season. And that still might be the case. But if the team loses the rest of its games, or only beats Rutgers, there will be tremendous pressure on athletic director Josh Whitman to make a move. A couple things to know. First, Whitman picked Lovie Smith as his first big hire as AD. He is going to give him every opportunity to make it work. Second, Lovie Smith has a $4 million buyout after this season. That might not sound like a ton, but Illinois is not drawing well and just built an expensive training facility. Plus, to make a change would cost at least another $4 million to bring a new coach in. Lovie Smith's contract makes it harder for Illinois to fire him.
What is the biggest thing that has to change for the Illini to get back on track?
The defense, which was one of the worst in the country last season, has to get better. Not top 10 in the country better, but maybe top 70. Eastern Michigan, a decent team from the underrated MAC, had no trouble solving the Illinois defense. And the Eagles have shown every other team how to get it done. Illinois has trouble with dual-threat quarterbacks. I attribute part of that to Lovie Smith's 20 years in the NFL. College offenses are a lot different since he worked at Ohio State in the 1990s.
And it is his defense. He took over as coordinator for Hardy Nickerson, who left during the 2018 season. Some thought that having Smith in charge would make the unit better. And there have been a few signs of life. But the talent still isn't good enough to compete week to week against good offenses. Injuries have been a huge issue. Losing end Bobby Roundtree before the season to a swimming accident was a huge blow to the unit.
Roundtree was also a team leader and not having him around hurts the team.
How much of a jolt does Illinois' offense get having Reggie Corbin back in the fold?
To me, he is the most important player on the team. More important than quarterback Brandon Peters or any of the receivers. His development last season was one of the most surprising things I have seen in 30 years covering the team. He gained 78 yards in 2017 and was ignored by the former offensive coordinator. Oops. Only Reggie Corbin knew he was capable of going over 1,000 yards and he will have a chance to do it again this season. That's routine at Nebraska, but Illinois hasn't had a guy hit 1,000 in consecutive seasons since Robert Holcombe in the late 1990s.
Corbin is still not 100 percent, but he is close enough. Because he is a small guy, he is able to turn the smallest hole into a big gain. I think he gained a lot of his running back skill from his time playing rugby in high school. Back to your question: Illinois can't win or stay close Saturday without him.