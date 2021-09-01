Scouting Fordham: Breaking down the Rams

Location: Bronx, N.Y.
Coach: Joe Conlin (fourth season, 8-18).
Record: 0-0.
Rankings: None.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 4
Averages / national rank (from three-game 2020 FCS spring season)
Points
31.7 / 17
Total yards
433.3 / 14
Rushing yards
83.7 / 88
Passing yards
349.7 / 6
DEFENSIVE RATING: 3
Averages / national rank
Points
19.7 / 24
Total yards
293.3 / 21
Rushing yards
157.0 / 58
Passing yards
136.3 / 6
SPECIALISTS RATING: 1
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
16.75 / 69
Punt returns
-6.00 / 97
Net punting
31.92 / 84
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Not that you needed to be reminded, but Nebraska is in no position, already, to be taking anyone for granted. NU will certainly have a marked physical advantage on the FCS Rams, who are playing their first game of the season. But until this Husker team proves it's ready to put away an overmatched opponent early on, there are no guarantees — no matter the foe.
2. Linebacker Ryan Greenhagen gives the Rams one of the best defensive players in the country. Greenhagen is one of the top linebackers in the FCS, a preseason All-American and the Patriot League's preseason player of the year. In 2019, Fordham's last full season, the 6-foot-1, 245-pounder's 6.8 solo tackles per game led the FCS as he finished the year with 123 total tackles, 18½ tackles for loss, and 4½ sacks.
3. Fordham won't be afraid to throw it around and has the quarterback to do it in senior Tim DeMorat. The Florida native has his name all over the Fordham record books, entering 2021 10th among active FCS quarterbacks in passing yards with 5,356. He is in the school's top 10 all-time in touchdown passes and completions. In Fordham's three games this spring, DeMorat, threw for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns.
Why you might chill
1. As bad as last week was for Nebraska, Fordham should — should — provide little in the way of resistance. Even if the Huskers are sloppy, the massive advantages in size, speed, and depth should be more than enough to mask any mistakes. Fordham is here to play football, yes, but the Rams are also here to collect a check and give their players an experience they couldn't dream of playing in the Patriot League. There is little reason for Nebraska to not be in total control by halftime.
2. Fordham had its 2020 fall season canceled because of the pandemic, instead playing three games in the spring against conference foes Holy Cross, Colgate, and Bucknell. Saturday's contest will be Fordham's first of the fall, after a weird spring, against a team that already has a game under its belt. The Rams are in uncharted territory as to just how they will react to the circumstances of the last year-plus, while Nebraska has had a week to stew about its performance at Illinois. Seems like a recipe to favor the Huskers.
3. Of the 97 FCS teams who played in the spring, Fordham ranked 97th in punt return yards, 84th in net punting, 69th in kickoff returns, and 64th in kickoff return defense, while also having a kick blocked. Nebraska might finally meet its match in a team committed to making special teams errors. Perhaps NU breaks a big return or finds another way to create positive momentum in an area that has been anything but positive in the Scott Frost era.
By the numbers
58: The number of wins for Fordham since 2012, the most of any New York City area football team since 2012. That includes the NFL's Giants and Jets, along with Rutgers.
2: Fordham has a pair of wins over FBS opponents since 2013, one of 12 FCS schools that can make that claim. The Rams beat Army in 2015, and Temple in 2013.
27: The Rams have played 27 games against Big Ten teams, but none since 1941. That year, Fordham beat Purdue 17-0 at the Polo Grounds on its way to a 2-0 win over Missouri in the Sugar Bowl.
Press coverage
Joe DiBari has been Fordham's sports information director since 1997.
Outside of a win, of course, what do you think Fordham hopes to get out of Saturday's game?
JD: I think the biggest takeaway would be the experience our guys will have playing in a big-time college football atmosphere. It will be the largest crowd to ever see a Fordham football game ever. The previous high was 66,154 for the 1942 Sugar Bowl. This will be one of those games that the Fordham players will be talking about for quite some time.
Ryan Greenhagen is a special player on defense. What makes him so good, and what does he mean to the team?
JD: Ryan is always striving to get better. He is never satisfied with what he has done, only on how he can improve in order to help the team. For most of fall camp, he would stay after practice and work with some of the young linebackers, including James Conroy (an Omaha native), because Ryan understands the importance of getting everyone on the same page.
On the other side of the ball, Tim DeMorat has been excellent as well. Where does he rank among Fordham signal-callers?
JD: Tim, who is the nephew of comedian Daniel Tosh, didn't come in as a highly heralded quarterback but he embraced the position as soon as he was on campus. Having three years under his belt helps him tremendously with the offensive scheme. He enters the 2021 season 10th among active FCS quarterbacks in passing yards (5,356) and 23rd in passing efficiency (127.44). He has 36 career touchdown passes — fifth all-time at Fordham — and 451 career completions, seventh all-time for the Rams.
What was it like playing games in the spring? Do you think the team got a lot of benefit from doing that?
JD: It was a bit strange playing in the spring. The players are accustomed to having spring practices but not playing games. That said, I think they enjoyed playing games as opposed to having 15 practices. I think it was a much better way to prepare for the 2021 fall season.
Where is the strength of this team?
JD: The experience. We'll have two grad students, eight fifth-year seniors, and 21 seniors on the roster. Most of them have lots of experience. It's odd to have that many fifth-year seniors and grad students as the Patriot League doesn't allow for redshirting (unless it is for a football-related medical reason).
