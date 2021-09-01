Scouting Fordham: Breaking down the Rams

Why you might chill

1. As bad as last week was for Nebraska, Fordham should — should — provide little in the way of resistance. Even if the Huskers are sloppy, the massive advantages in size, speed, and depth should be more than enough to mask any mistakes. Fordham is here to play football, yes, but the Rams are also here to collect a check and give their players an experience they couldn't dream of playing in the Patriot League. There is little reason for Nebraska to not be in total control by halftime.

2. Fordham had its 2020 fall season canceled because of the pandemic, instead playing three games in the spring against conference foes Holy Cross, Colgate, and Bucknell. Saturday's contest will be Fordham's first of the fall, after a weird spring, against a team that already has a game under its belt. The Rams are in uncharted territory as to just how they will react to the circumstances of the last year-plus, while Nebraska has had a week to stew about its performance at Illinois. Seems like a recipe to favor the Huskers.