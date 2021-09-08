Scouting Buffalo: Breaking down the Bulls

Another thing about UB is that it’s a program that locally is under the radar in a sports market that is driven by the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Sabres. In a certain sense, the program can operate quietly, but when it wins, people in Buffalo and in western New York take notice.

Kevin Marks has maybe played in the shadow of Jaret Patterson the previous three years, but he’s obviously pretty good. What makes him special, and how important is he to Buffalo’s offense?

RL: Marks is valuable to UB’s offense, not just from a quantifiable standpoint (he has 2,693 career yards and 30 career rushing touchdowns one game into his fourth season of playing at UB), but also from the experience factor. He worked alongside Patterson, who is now in the NFL with the Washington Football Team, picked up a lot of good habits from him, but each player offset each other. Marks never saw Patterson as a rival or someone who was taking away from his own game. Marks is a player who has the ability to find holes and find an extra gear to produce speed, whereas Patterson could make opposing tacklers miss and create extra yardage.

Do you see Buffalo leaning a little more on Kyle Vantrease this season, whether that’s because of new schemes, or just because he’s a veteran guy?