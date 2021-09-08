Scouting Buffalo: Breaking down the Bulls

Location: Buffalo, N.Y.
Coach: Maurice Linguist (first season, 1-0).
Record: 1-0.
Rankings: None.
OFFENSIVE RATING: 7
Averages / national rank
Points
69.0 / 1
Total yards
564.0 / 11
Rushing yards
312.0 / 13
Passing yards
252.0 / 55
DEFENSIVE RATING: 5
Averages / national rank
Points
7.0 / 11
Total yards
97.0 / 2
Rushing yards
18.0 / 5
Passing yards
79.0 / 6
SPECIALISTS RATING: 5
Averages / national rank
Kickoff returns
20.5 / 40
Punt returns
11.0 / 27
Net punting
NA / NA
Why you may need Rolaids
1. Buffalo has some guys. Similar to Fordham, Nebraska should have the overall advantage when it comes to size, strength and depth. But at individual positions, there will be plenty for the Huskers to account for. Running back Kevin Marks and quarterback Kyle Vantrease are veterans. Taylor Riggins is a gamebreaker at defensive end who was all-MAC in 2019 before missing 2020 with injury. Linebacker James Patterson is on the watch lists for both the Bednarik and Butkus awards. NU won't be able to just line up and attack the Bulls without accounting for those players.
2. We've already seen how Nebraska handled one new coaching staff this season, in the opening loss at Illinois. This time around there is one game of film on what Buffalo likes to do, but the Bulls likely didn't show much against vastly overmatched Wagner. NU will likely have to make some adjustments, and the Huskers will have to do a better job of it than they did against the Illini.
3. While seemingly every game Nebraska plays this season has the potential to turn into a referendum on the coaching staff or program, Buffalo is playing with house money. The new coaching staff will get plenty of time, and Saturday truly provides a no-lose situation for the Bulls. Win and it potentially catapults your program. Lose, and it's no big deal because that's what most expected. Can Buffalo play loose and free?
Why you might chill
1. Buffalo is a fine program that has made great strides in recent seasons. Buffalo is also just 1-9 all-time against Big Ten opponents, with the lone win coming in 2018 against a hapless Rutgers squad that finished the year 1-11. It will certainly be a step up in competition for Nebraska, but traditionally the Bulls have struggled when venturing into Big Ten territory.
2. The Bulls were barely tested in their opener against Wagner, an FCS program that has lost 13 of its last 14 games and hasn't had a winning season since going 6-5 in 2016. Buffalo scored on its first 11 possessions, including a score on the second play of the game, before kneeling to run out the clock on its 12th. It won't be that easy against the Huskers, as a new coaching staff and reworked offense will have to make adjustments in a tough road environment.
3. For much of Lance Leipold's tenure, Buffalo's identity centered on a strong run game and a stout defense. The defense part doesn't figure to change much under Maurice Linguist, who had spend his entire career as a defensive assistant coach before landing the Buffalo head job. But on offense, it's unclear just how the Bulls want to operate. Will it be a more balanced look with a veteran quarterback in Vantrease? Will Buffalo still lean on the ground game? Those are questions the Bulls are still trying to answer.
By the numbers
0: Buffalo didn't attempt a punt in its 69-7 win over Wagner last week, the first time since joining the FBS in 1999 that the Bulls didn't attempt a punt in a game.
1: The Bulls have allowed just one 100-yard rusher over their last 16 games. Miami (Ohio) back Jaylon Bester went for 107 yards on Sept. 28, 2019. Buffalo hasn't allowed a triple-digit rusher in 16 games since.
2: This is the second week in a row Nebraska will play a team from New York with a Nebraskan on its roster. The Bulls have two: guard Nolan Gorczyka (Omaha Roncalli) and center Jack Hasz (Creighton Prep).
Press coverage
Rachel Lenzi covers Buffalo athletics for the Buffalo News.
It might be difficult considering the score, but what were a couple of your main takeaways from Maurice Linguist’s debut against Wagner?
RL: The 69-7 rout of Wagner gave some indication of how the Bulls will look with Maurice Linguist as their head coach, but a lopsided score in a lopsided game is not a full indication of the program. The next two games, at Nebraska and against Coastal Carolina, will give a much better gauge of the Bulls, particularly as they get closer to their Mid-American Conference schedule. A few quick observations from the win against Wagner: There was more balance in the offense, as the Bulls threw for 252 yards and ran for 312 yards, including a combined 166 yards and three touchdowns from Ron Cook Jr. and Kevin Marks, who operated well with an inexperienced offensive line. UB’s defensive line looked like it didn’t miss a step from last season, and got a boost from the return of end Taylor Riggins, who didn’t play in 2020 due to a lower-body injury. The question mark, though, is how UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease and UB’s wide receivers will fare against a pass rush that’s totally different than and well ahead of Wagner’s.
How different will the Bulls look under Linguist compared to what Lance Leipold was doing?
RL: You’ll see more of a balance between the run and the pass, particularly in the new playbook that Linguist and his staff brought in and had to implement in a span of less than four months. The Bulls were a run-heavy team the last two seasons, and really took advantage of the fact that they had two all-conference caliber rushers in Jaret Patterson and Marks. The offensive line has to learn quickly how to work as a cohesive unit — UB has new starters at center (Bence Polgar), right guard (Alain Scherer) and at right tackle (Gabe Wallace).
Former UB coach Lance Leipold obviously built something pretty good in Buffalo. How much concern do you sense in the fan base about being able to keep Leipold's success going with a new staff?
RL: The pieces/moving parts are there for UB to continue the success it had under former head coach Lance Leipold, and Linguist’s challenge will be to continue that success. Initially, there was concern about how this new staff would continue the success Leipold and his staff built — a record that was built slowly, mind you, as it took three seasons before UB registered a winning record under Leipold (10-4 in 2018) — but there’s also a certain curve that Linguist and his staff can exercise, particularly in its nonconference games, as it continues to install its systems and prepare for the Mid-American Conference schedule.
Another thing about UB is that it’s a program that locally is under the radar in a sports market that is driven by the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Sabres. In a certain sense, the program can operate quietly, but when it wins, people in Buffalo and in western New York take notice.
Kevin Marks has maybe played in the shadow of Jaret Patterson the previous three years, but he’s obviously pretty good. What makes him special, and how important is he to Buffalo’s offense?
RL: Marks is valuable to UB’s offense, not just from a quantifiable standpoint (he has 2,693 career yards and 30 career rushing touchdowns one game into his fourth season of playing at UB), but also from the experience factor. He worked alongside Patterson, who is now in the NFL with the Washington Football Team, picked up a lot of good habits from him, but each player offset each other. Marks never saw Patterson as a rival or someone who was taking away from his own game. Marks is a player who has the ability to find holes and find an extra gear to produce speed, whereas Patterson could make opposing tacklers miss and create extra yardage.
Do you see Buffalo leaning a little more on Kyle Vantrease this season, whether that’s because of new schemes, or just because he’s a veteran guy?
RL: UB will lean more on Vantrease and on the passing game as a whole this season, because the Bulls will almost be forced to do so. Patterson, the MAC’s top running back in 2020, is gone (and there’s no way to replace that ability or his personality in the program) and UB has to build more reps among its running backs, including Marks and Cook — Marks, in order to strengthen the conditioning of another one of UB’s top backs in the last three seasons, as he could be the player who carries much of the rushing load this year, and Cook, who could be UB’s running back of the future. Also, Vantrease has developed better chemistry with his wide receivers in the last two years, which needs to have a payoff on the field this season. UB will need to utilize the experience and skills of Quian Williams, a transfer who was one of Eastern Michigan’s more productive receivers in the last two seasons.
