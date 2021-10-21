Scott Frost's Huskers have failed to summit Mt. Close. The key? 'Get an inch better'

“We talked to the team (Tuesday and Wednesday) a lot about, this team is so close,” Frost said. “It’s been so close in every one of these games. I’m tired of saying, we’re one play away. We’re two plays away. The kids are tired of that, too. What we talked about the last two days is making the play when it counts. Being a guy you can depend on when it matters. We’ve made plenty enough good plays in several games to have the outcome be different. A lot of guys have had opportunities to make a play, one more play somewhere, to get it done and we haven’t done it yet. We’ve made game-winning plays and then had chances to stop them (the other team) and didn’t. We’ve stopped the other team and had chances on offense to go win it and didn’t. So we need guys to be at their best in those situations.”