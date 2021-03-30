Scott Frost hopes a more normal spring allows Huskers to 'really dial in' on lingering flaw

"If we can lean on those things, then we’ll be able to make some plays with some other creative things.”

Considering the way spring ball was cut short after just two practices in 2020, NU has somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 players who are going through the process for essentially the first time.

Take wide receiver Oliver Martin as one example from that group. The former four-star recruit transferred to Nebraska as a walk-on last summer and didn’t gain immediate eligibility until midway through the season. He essentially jumped in with little to no preparation, playing in five games, starting the last four and finishing with five catches for 63 yards.

“We threw him in the line of fire and he did a good job and started the last couple of games for us, but it was hard for him because he never really understood the base of the offense and the language,” Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “It wasn’t his fault, it was just the situation he was in. He’s always had great athletic ability, we knew that. I actually recruited him out of high school when I was at Oregon. But now he’s taken it a step further because he understands the offense. He knows what route to run, knows who to block. …