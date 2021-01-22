Scott Frost and Matt Lubick both call plays for the Huskers. How's it work?

“I think it will stay the same as it was late in the year,” Frost said. “I trust Matt. He’s up in the box where he can stay calm and think through things. He and I talk between series, talk about the stuff we want to get to in the series. He writes all that down, we talk about our first plays and what we want to get to on our first third down and what we want to get to on our first play in the red zone and what we want to get to in the tight red zone, what tempo plays we might want to go with.