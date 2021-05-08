School's out for summer, but Huskers in for busy, compacted 'third quarter' of 2021

Football season might feel like a long way off still, but it’s already shaping up to be a short summer for Nebraska.

In fact, Cornhusker players are already halfway through a short break between the end of spring ball and the beginning of summer conditioning. June is going to be a sprint on the recruiting front. There are player comings and goings that have already started. And NU will be into preseason camp before July is out.

"We really break the year up into four segments. It's winter conditioning, spring ball, it's summer conditioning and it's the season," head coach Scott Frost said Thursday on the "Sports Nightly" radio program. "We're getting ready to start the third quarter of that."

Let’s lay out what is sure to be a busy summer for the program.

Summer conditioning

The returning players report back May 17 when summer classes begin and will jump into an eight-week summer strength and conditioning program that Frost said will be split into four-week halves with an off week in the middle.