 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saying he feels safe at Minnesota, standout receiver Rashod Bateman opts back in for 2020
View Comments
topical

Saying he feels safe at Minnesota, standout receiver Rashod Bateman opts back in for 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, college football, 10.20.18

Former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) defends a pass heading toward Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman in 2018 at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Minnesota's offense received a significant boost Wednesday, while Penn State's defense absorbed a significant blow — albeit one that wasn't much of a surprise.  

Gophers star receiver Rashod Bateman announced Wednesday he has been reinstated by the NCAA to play the 2020 college football season.

The 2019 Big Ten receiver of the year, Bateman opted out of the 2020 season Aug. 4. After the Big Ten’s condensed schedule was announced Sept. 16, he decided to opt back in Sept. 18. But Bateman had signed with an agent and received financial benefits, and he had to go through the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Reinstatement process to re-obtain his amateur eligibility status.

“I feel the safety and the best place to move forward is here at the University of Minnesota,” Bateman said in a social-media post. “We’ve got work left to be done as a team and as a society.”

Bateman said he will switch numbers from 13 to 0 this season “because there is zero tolerance for racism in this culture and there is zero doubt about what this program stands for.”

The return of Bateman boosts a Gophers offense that lost only two starters, including receiver Tyler Johnson, from last year’s 11-2 campaign.

Bateman had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards (20.3 yards per reception) and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. 

Steven M. Sipple: Mindful of barren stadiums, Chinander wise to emphasize energy on 'D'

As for Micah Parsons, the 2019 Big Ten linebacker of the year, he will not opt back in for the 2020 season after considering his options, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said Wednesday.

The amount of time Parsons had been away from the program made a return "a little bit more complicated," the coach said. Parsons announced Aug. 6 that he would opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, citing "the potential risk to the health and well-being" of his young son.

According to ESPN, Parsons signed with an agent and has been training in California to prepare for the NFL scouting combine next year. ESPN's Mel Kiper has Parsons at No. 5 on his Big Board for the 2021 draft. 

Penn State is scheduled to play Nebraska on Nov. 14 in Lincoln, while Minnesota is scheduled to play NU on Dec. 12 in Lincoln. 

No love lost: These players drive Husker fans nuts

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News