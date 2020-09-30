Saying he feels safe at Minnesota, standout receiver Rashod Bateman opts back in for 2020

Minnesota's offense received a significant boost Wednesday, while Penn State's defense absorbed a significant blow — albeit one that wasn't much of a surprise.

Gophers star receiver Rashod Bateman announced Wednesday he has been reinstated by the NCAA to play the 2020 college football season.

The 2019 Big Ten receiver of the year, Bateman opted out of the 2020 season Aug. 4. After the Big Ten’s condensed schedule was announced Sept. 16, he decided to opt back in Sept. 18. But Bateman had signed with an agent and received financial benefits, and he had to go through the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Reinstatement process to re-obtain his amateur eligibility status.

“I feel the safety and the best place to move forward is here at the University of Minnesota,” Bateman said in a social-media post. “We’ve got work left to be done as a team and as a society.”

Bateman said he will switch numbers from 13 to 0 this season “because there is zero tolerance for racism in this culture and there is zero doubt about what this program stands for.”

The return of Bateman boosts a Gophers offense that lost only two starters, including receiver Tyler Johnson, from last year’s 11-2 campaign.