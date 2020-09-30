Saying he feels safe at Minnesota, standout receiver Rashod Bateman opts back in for 2020

Minnesota's offense received a significant boost Wednesday, while Penn State's defense absorbed a significant blow — albeit one that wasn't much of a surprise.
Gophers star receiver Rashod Bateman announced Wednesday he has been reinstated by the NCAA to play the 2020 college football season.
The 2019 Big Ten receiver of the year, Bateman opted out of the 2020 season Aug. 4. After the Big Ten’s condensed schedule was announced Sept. 16, he decided to opt back in Sept. 18. But Bateman had signed with an agent and received financial benefits, and he had to go through the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Reinstatement process to re-obtain his amateur eligibility status.
As for Micah Parsons, the 2019 Big Ten linebacker of the year, he will not opt back in for the 2020 season after considering his options, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said Wednesday.
The amount of time Parsons had been away from the program made a return "a little bit more complicated," the coach said. Parsons announced Aug. 6 that he would opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, citing "the potential risk to the health and well-being" of his young son.
According to ESPN, Parsons signed with an agent and has been training in California to prepare for the NFL scouting combine next year. ESPN's Mel Kiper has Parsons at No. 5 on his Big Board for the 2021 draft.
Penn State is scheduled to play Nebraska on Nov. 14 in Lincoln, while Minnesota is scheduled to play NU on Dec. 12 in Lincoln.
No love lost: These players drive Husker fans nuts
Chase Daniel, QB, Missouri
Brian Bosworth, LB, Oklahoma
Keith Jackson, TE, Oklahoma
Every Wisconsin running back since NU joined the Big Ten