Samori Toure hits ground running in Green Bay; Cam Taylor-Britt shakes off slow start in Cincy

Samori Toure has a knack for exceeding expectations.

The reliable pass-catcher impressed at both of his stops in his college football career — he was an FCS All-American at Montana before leading Nebraska in catches during his only Husker season in 2021.

Toure's current challenge is the toughest he's seen yet. After being drafted in the seventh (and final) round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packer earlier this summer, he's quickly put his name in high regard.

Toure was the talk of social media for his performance at Packers Family Night on Saturday, an event that featured an open practice and team scrimmage. Toure not only impressed during one-on-one drills, but he also hauled in a long touchdown pass from Jordan Love leading to his first-ever Lambeau Leap.

“I wasn’t really planning on doing it, but all the fans were motioning me to come over so I just did it and, yeah, it felt good,” Toure told reporters.

It's no guarantee a seventh-round draftee cracks the 53-man roster in his first go-round. The Packers' wide receiver room has a budding Allen Lazard, veterans Randall Cobin and Sammy Watkins, and other rookies.

It wasn't just social media singing the wide receiver's praise. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur joined in, too.

“He’s got really good body control and body movement. He’s a smart kid that really works at it,” LaFleur said. “I think the arrow is pointing up on him. He’ll get an opportunity in these three preseason games to show everybody what he’s all about.”

Toure seemingly hit the ground running in Green Bay, but it wasn't always a smooth ride for Nebraska's highest draft pick in 2022. Cam Taylor-Britt, a second-round selection by Cincinnati, reportedly struggled during team drills Tuesday and Thursday, which led to him backing up others, including an undrafted rookie in drills, according to local reporters.

At Friday's practice, Taylor-Britt turned heads with a one-handed interception.

“Their techniques are crazy,” Taylor-Britt said of the Bengals’ wide receivers. “We have different wide receivers with speed, different routes and … they’ve faced many DBs other than (me) and I’m just a rookie here, so they just help me out any way they can. It is what it is, man. You have to get up there and put your best football forward. We do have some great wide receivers. It just (does) nothing but make me work on my technique and forgive and forget.”

Like Toure, Taylor-Britt has plenty of practices and preseason games left to ensure he’s ready for the NFL season. With former NU quarterback Zac Taylor at the helm in Cincinnati, Taylor-Britt is still confident he’ll get his NFL chance.