Saints part ways with a pair of former Huskers
topical

Saints part ways with a pair of former Huskers

  • Updated
Saints Football

New Orleans Saints cornerback Prince Amukamara (6) stretches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

 Clark Grell

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett asked for questions on Twitter, and you delivered. 

The New Orleans Saints parted ways with two former Huskers on Tuesday, cutting cornerback Prince Amukamara and waiving kicker Brett Maher with an injury designation.

While the Saints did not disclose Maher's injury, it became apparent he was hampered in the club's preseason opener at Baltimore because he didn't perform any kickoffs. Maher only kicked extra points after New Orleans' two touchdowns in a 17-14 loss.

Nolan Cooney, one of two punters on the Saints' preseason roster, handled kickoffs against the Ravens.

The Saints did not have a placekicker at practices on Sunday evening or Tuesday because Wil Lutz, who has kicked for New Orleans the past five seasons, is rehabilitating from surgery for a core muscle injury.

Amukamara was signed early in training camp and briefly received first-team snaps in practice. The Saints are looking to sort out the cornerback position after 2020 starter Janoris Jenkins was released in a cost cutting move and signed with Tennessee.

New Orleans lost another veteran cornerback when Patrick Robinson retired last week. But Ken Crawley and third-round pick Paulson Adebo have emerged as top candidates to start.

