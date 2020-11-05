Ruud talks targeting, Reimer ahead of Northwestern game

With the targeting rules currently in place in college football, it's only getting harder to play defense, Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Thursday.

Speaking on the Husker Sports Radio Network's "Sports Nightly" program, Ruud said Nebraska's coaches have to do the best they can in teaching their players to avoid the kinds of penalties that lead to suspensions, like those levied against Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams.

Both players will miss the first half of the Northwestern game after being ejected for targeting in the second half against Ohio State.

"I think the penalties are too harsh. I understand you're trying to make the game as safe as possible, (but) defensive backs get the short end of the stick," said Nebraska's all-time leading tackler. "We work 'strike zone' tackles a lot, trying to find that sweet spot area where you can hit a guy and be physical.

"At the same time, I don't think it's right for a guy to miss part of a game for a judgement call. Sometimes it's egregious, but I don't like guys missing games because of a judgement call."

One guy that missed Nebraska's first game because of injury, sophomore Luke Reimer, should be full-go against Northwestern, Ruud said.