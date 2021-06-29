Ruud seeing benefits of a deeper ILB linebacker room. But first, time to rest and recharge

"We got a lot of guys and that does so much," Ruud said. "It helps the comradery, it helps the competition, and then you go into your game and you're not nervous about one going down, what are going to do next.

"We have a bunch of guys that are going to be able to play a lot of football."

The Big Ten season can be long and physical, Ruud said, and players are bound to get beat up, "so I think we're going to have a lot healthier group because we've got more of them."

Fresher legs could bode well for players like Reimers and Heinrich, who have been dinged up at different points in their Husker careers.

Nebraska's depth at inside backer will certainly be tested after Will Honas' setback. The sixth-year senior suffered a knee injury during the late stages of spring ball and his status for the upcoming season is unclear.

Honas' void means the Huskers will be without their most experienced inside linebacker. But Ruud is hoping to take advantage of the senior in other ways.