Running back Maurice Washington dismissed from Husker football program

When Frost confirmed in October that Washington would be away from the team for the foreseeable future, he said, "We're going to try to continue to help (players) as long as they can be helped. There always can come a point where you have to throw your hands up and say, 'We tried.' But until then, we want to do what's right by them. I think that's the right thing to do.

"We certainly tried to do everything we can for Mo, and hopefully it works out well."

NU has tried to make it work with Washington since he signed out of high school in February 2018 and first arrived on campus in Aug. 2018. It surprised many when Washington gained academic eligibility on the eve of preseason camp. Then, he played in 11 games as a freshman.

The allegations came to light when charges were filed in February 2019 and Washington was a limited participant during spring ball this year and served a half-game suspension in NU’s season opener against South Alabama as a result. Then he was suspended for the first half of an October game against Northwestern for unrelated reasons. Two weeks later, he left the team.