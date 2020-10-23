RT Bryce Benhart is 'a really talented kid,' and the Huskers are confident he's ready for action

“When I think about Bryce, I think about a blue head,” Austin said. “We talk about red head vs. blue head guys and Bryce is a calm dude. Not going to be overwhelmed and obviously he’s walking into the Horseshoe and there’s no fans there, but the fact of the matter is you’re still playing a really good team. … I’m looking for that (calm) demeanor and certainly looking for a guy that made big-time progress from the time he got here to where he is now.

“We have a lot of confidence in him to go out there and compete at that right tackle spot and playing at a high level for us for years to come.”

The native of Lakeville, Minnesota, has taken the lion’s share of the repetitions with the top group for the entire offseason after Austin first said the team was exploring moving Farniok to guard in order to give Benhart the chance to man the right flank.

Now, NU is about to find out what it looks like in real time.

“We kind of threw Bryce into the deep end and put him in with the No. 1s and let him kind of learn on the fly here,” Husker coach Scott Frost said. “We’ve had a lot of practices. He’s certainly not going to be playing as well as he’s going to be three or four years from now, but we feel good about where he is. Really talented kid. Think he’s pretty confident right now.”