Roster reset: Movement so far and a Christmas wish list for each Nebraska football position group

Wish list: Replacing three starters won’t be easy, but the best thing for Travis Fisher’s group at this point is competition. Hill, Singleton and Gould are all potential early playing time candidates — and Martin or Hartzog could surprise. Quinton Newsome returns as a starter at corner and Myles Farmer played a lot. Fisher trusts Braxton Clark at corner, too. Are Marques Buford Jr., Noa Pola-Gates and Isaac Gifford ready for extensive playing time? Or can some newcomers swoop in and earn snaps? It’s going to be a fun group to watch this spring.

Special teams

Wish list: Essentially, that the personnel overhaul works. That’s the long and short of it. Buschini and Bleekrode are two of the most important additions NU will make this offseason. Who will coach them? Perhaps Bill Busch, who spent 2021 as an analyst. Perhaps somebody else. That should be sorted out in the next couple of weeks. Then, the next step becomes shoring up the coverage, protection and return units. Come to think of it, that would be a nice surprise gift under the tree, too: A dynamic return man, whether it’s Hartzog, one of the two freshman receivers or somebody else.