Rondale Moore changes mind, decides he wants to play for Boilermakers this season

Nebraska's football game in early December at Purdue may have just gotten more difficult.
Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers' star receiver, is opting back in and will play for his team during the fall season, he announced Thursday during ESPN's "College Football Live."
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Moore, who in 2018 became the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history, said on Aug. 6 that he would opt out of the season to begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, citing "unprecedented circumstances" surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Ten postponed the fall season Aug. 11 before announcing on Sept. 16 that a nine-game season would take place with daily antigen testing, which significantly bolsters player safety, Moore said.
"The Big Ten figured it out. Purdue was doing a great job of keeping us safe, and I felt safe coming back," Moore told ESPN. "For me, it was a no-brainer to come back to school and go prove what I think I'm worth. When I decided to leave, I couldn't get a lot of answers to the questions I was asking. Everyone was unsure. I'm a lot more comfortable than I was before I left."
Nebraska is scheduled to play Dec. 5 at Purdue.
Moore played in only four games last season due to a hamstring injury, so he missed Purdue's 31-27 win against Nebraska on Nov. 2 in West Lafayette, Indiana. In 2018, he recorded eight receptions for 85 yards in the Boilermakers' 42-28 win in Lincoln. He finished that season with 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming just the third Big Ten player to eclipse 100 receptions in a season.
The Big Ten is seeing a surge of players opt back into the season. Last week, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis both decided to play after initially opting out. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman also wants to play this fall and has started practicing with the team, although he needs clearance to compete after hiring an agent.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!