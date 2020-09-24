Rondale Moore changes mind, decides he wants to play for Boilermakers this season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's football game in early December at Purdue may have just gotten more difficult.

Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers' star receiver, is opting back in and will play for his team during the fall season, he announced Thursday during ESPN's "College Football Live."

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Moore, who in 2018 became the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history, said on Aug. 6 that he would opt out of the season to begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, citing "unprecedented circumstances" surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten postponed the fall season Aug. 11 before announcing on Sept. 16 that a nine-game season would take place with daily antigen testing, which significantly bolsters player safety, Moore said.

"The Big Ten figured it out. Purdue was doing a great job of keeping us safe, and I felt safe coming back," Moore told ESPN. "For me, it was a no-brainer to come back to school and go prove what I think I'm worth. When I decided to leave, I couldn't get a lot of answers to the questions I was asking. Everyone was unsure. I'm a lot more comfortable than I was before I left."

Nebraska is scheduled to play Dec. 5 at Purdue.