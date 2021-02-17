Ron Brown's new title with Huskers: Senior offensive analyst

Ron Brown has a new job in the Nebraska football program.

The Husker assistant coach and, more recently, off-field staffer will go forward as a senior offensive analyst for head coach Scott Frost. That's his new title on the school's official staff directory.

Brown has been with Frost since Frost took the head coaching job here in December 2017 and until recently served as the director of player development.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frost hired Marcus Castro-Walker recently for that job, which he said is an "all-encompassing role."

Brown, of course, has a long history as a coach and will be in more of a football-centric role as a senior offensive analyst. He coached tight ends at NU from 2008-10 and then running backs from 2011-14, including standouts like Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah. Overall, he spent 24 years as an assistant coach at Nebraska.

"I'm going to kind of reassign (him) to get the most out of everything he brings to the table for us," Frost said recently during a radio interview. "He's as good of coach as we have in the building, he's a great influence on the players. We're going to try to max out what he can do for us by shifting him around a bit."