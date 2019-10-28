Wan'Dale Robinson quickly has found his game as a Nebraska true freshman stalwart.
He's also found his voice as an emerging leader in a program in building mode.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Robinson was asked Monday how Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has gone about empowering a young player such as himself to speak up when necessary.
It obviously helps matters that Robinson ranks second nationally among all FBS true freshmen in all-purpose yards per game (111.5). He ranks sixth in the Big Ten among all players in that category.
If some other young Huskers speak up, he said, so be it.
"Just knowing that we're going to be a part of the change, and just knowing that we have to say some things that are probably going to make some people uncomfortable," Robinson said during the team's weekly news conference. "And that's OK. It's just at the end of the day wanting to have the best for our team and the best outcome for our team."
True freshman outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, a backup, spoke up following Saturday's 38-31 loss to Indiana about aspects of the program that are holding it back. Robinson thinks the team's veterans are OK with the young players' message.
"I'm sure they felt the same way as we did," Robinson said of the veterans. "Not everybody was all the way bought in. But I think we're going to get to the point, especially toward the end of the season, where everybody's going to buy in. And then, obviously, I think you'll see a much different and driven Husker team the rest of the year."
Asked if he grows tired of discussing the program's culture, Robinson said, "We aren't done talking about it, technically. But everybody knows what's expected and what coach Frost wants out of everybody. That's really what everybody's tried to do -- is just know exactly what he wants and give everything you've got every play."
Nebraska sophomore tight end Austin Allen was asked what he thinks of a freshman talking about culture and holding people accountable like Robinson is doing.
“I’m cool. When I was a freshman I wanted to be a guy that could be able to tell the seniors when they were doing something wrong," Allen said. "I want guys to come in that aren’t afraid to do that because that’s what we need. We need guys that are comfortable being a 'BA,' so to say, to the upperclassmen. Somebody needs to hold those guys accountable because they’re obviously going to make mistakes. And if the coaches don’t tell them, the freshmen have to tell them. It’s just the way it is.”
Nebraska, which has dropped three of its last four games to fall to 4-4 (2-3 Big Ten), will face Purdue (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana. Robinson said the Huskers went to work in a positive frame of mind Monday.
"It was just focused," he said of the morning's practice. "Just making sure that we're taking care of the little details and some little things that cost us the game on Saturday. Just lining up on the ball correctly and making sure we're having the right fits on defense. It's just everybody making sure they're focused and paying attention to what they need to do."
Robinson was a workhorse against Indiana, carrying 22 times for 83 yards while catching six passes for 71.
"I was sore (Sunday), but at the end of the day, that's what I'm going to do," he said. "If I have to take a hit, I'll take a hit. It's not going to faze me too much. I'll get back up and keep going at it."
Which is no doubt why he's earned his teammates' respect.