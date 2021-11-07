Rewind: Two areas to improve for Huskers; Chinander's defense has come far; a pair of late-bloomers

From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football tea…
There are several areas where Nebraska could really use better play over the final two games of the season — not to mention looking ahead to 2022 and beyond — but two critical ones that showed through against Ohio State are pass protection and the place-kicking game.
Protecting the quarterback first.
Nebraska started a potential game-tying drive to open the third quarter with three quick passes to get the ball out of junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s hands quickly, but then he was sacked on back-to-back plays in which the Buckeyes generated pressure off the edges.
“Not good enough,” coach Scott Frost surmised after the game. “There’s some things we’re not doing well enough, and I think this far in the season everybody sees some of those things, and one of those things in max (protection).”
To be fair, OSU has a dynamic defensive frontline, even if there’s no Joey Bosa or Chase Young in the group. Zach Harrison, Tyreke Smith, Javonte Jean-Baptiste and the interior players have been a handful for everybody that’s faced them so far.
NU, though, wants to be able to push the ball down the field, and this year it has receivers who are capable of winning one-on-one. When the Huskers protect, they have been effective in creating big plays. When they don’t, sacks pile up.
There was at least one coverage sack Saturday and certainly there are times Martinez needs to get the ball out of his hands more quickly, but Pro Football Focus charged NU’s offensive line with allowing 14 pressures against the Buckeyes including nine to the Huskers’ tackles.
“We've just got to be better,” Frost said. “We had to call too many max-pro things and boots with extra guys in and that kind of limits us a little bit of what we can call and get going fast and get running, and limits the routes you can run, and that's something we've just got to keep working on.”
Mind-boggling kicking situation: Frost and company had one year of respite from their place-kicking woes in 2020 when Connor Culp was a steadying force, but 2021 has been a disaster much like 2019.
After Chase Contreraz missed two of his three attempts Saturday, he and Culp are a combined 8-of-16 on the year. Not only that, but Culp and freshman walk-on Kelen Meyer have combined to miss four extra points. No other Big Ten team has missed more than two.
It gets weirder, though.
Most other teams have been terrible kicking against Nebraska, with two glaring exceptions.
Michigan’s Jake Moody hit all four of his field goals at Memorial Stadium last month and Ohio State’s Noah Ruggles knocked home all four Saturday.
Outside of those two, opposing kickers have made just 4-of-14 attempts against the Huskers.
Kickers such as Moody and Ruggles have been security blankets for top-10 teams the whole year. Need to win close games? A clutch kicker certainly helps.
Moody is 21-of-23 on field goals and Ruggles is perfect on 15 tries. Ruggles? OSU got him as a graduate transfer from North Carolina over the offseason.
That’s a good get from the portal.
Defensive work: Not only did Nebraska hold Ohio State to a season-low point total and the fourth-lowest single game total since Ryan Day became the Buckeye coach, but the Blackshirts have done a number on some of the best offenses they’ve faced so far this season.
Ohio State came into the game averaging 47.3 points per game, so NU held the top-scoring team in the nation to three touchdowns less than it averaged. Similarly, Oklahoma is averaging 43 per game but scored 20 fewer than that against the Huskers. NU gave up 14 fewer than average to Michigan State in regulation. If you take a punt return touchdown off the board, the Spartans, who average 34 per game, scored 13 in regulation.
Michigan was able to run the ball and scored 32 points, closer to its season average of 36.2 than the other top teams NU has faced this year.
Asked Saturday if the outing against the Buckeyes was his defense’s best of the season, Frost said, "It's hard to say you played better than holding Michigan State to 15 yards in the second half. And again, this isn't against bad opponents. Ohio State's an elite team in this league. … For the caliber of players they have on offense, I was really impressed with the defense. The secondary in particular, we gave up the one long one and (freshman wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba) had a lot of plays. But those are some elite receivers, and they battled.”
Chunk production: For the first time this season, Nebraska allowed more chunk plays than it gained in a game.
The Huskers managed eight “chunk” plays (passes of 15-plus or rushes of 10-plus) and gave up 10 to Ohio State.
Eight of the Buckeyes’ came through the air (six to Smith-Njigba) and the only two on the ground came in the final 5 minutes, 17 seconds of the game.
Smith-Njibga’s 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown was by far the longest play the Huskers have surrendered this year. The second-longest was a 56-yard touchdown run by Minnesota’s Bryce Williams. NU hadn’t given up a pass play longer than 48 yards until Saturday.
Part of the growth for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s unit this fall has been allowing fewer big plays. In fact, the number has fallen in each of his four seasons. In 2018, NU gave up 11.4 per game. That number slowly moved to 10.8 in 2019 to 9.6 in 2020 and has plummeted to 6.8 per game this year.
The Buckeyes in 2019 had 20 chunk plays against NU and then had 13 last year.
An injury situation to watch: Nebraska will benefit this week from having another bye before returning to action Nov. 20 at Wisconsin, but one injury situation to keep an eye on is sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer.
Nebraska’s leading tackler, Reimer went out after covering down the field on a first-down play with about 9 minutes left in the game. The television broadcast did not give a look at what might have happened.
Reimer, though, didn’t return to the game.
Junior Chris Kolarevic played the rest of the way next to Nick Henrich in the middle. From the time Reimer went out, though, Ohio State rushed the ball for 41 yards and averaged 10.25 per attempt. That included the two longest of the day for freshman TreVeyon Henderson (22 and 11) and represented nearly half of the Buckeyes’ net rushing production on the day.
Reimer, the Lincoln North Star graduate, still finished tied for a team-best 10 tackles despite missing the final 16 defensive snaps of the game, and has 96 stops on the season. That’s good for second in the Big Ten.
Two guys coming on strong: A couple of juniors who have really played some good football this year and had strong outings against Ohio State: outside linebacker Caleb Tannor and defensive lineman Deontre Thomas.
Tannor has turned himself into a reliable player and he looks like he’s been able to tap into his athleticism more as he’s become fully comfortable with his responsibilities. Frost likes to say that talent shows through when you know what you’re doing, and Tannor is a good example. Assuming the fourth-year player is back in 2022, he looks like a breakout candidate.
Thomas was slowed by injury last year but is playing well in NU’s rotation in 2021. The Huskers are going to miss Ben Stille and his interior pass-rush, but Thomas is capable of helping to make up that production next year.
