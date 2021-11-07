Rewind: Two areas to improve for Huskers; Chinander's defense has come far; a pair of late-bloomers

Asked Saturday if the outing against the Buckeyes was his defense’s best of the season, Frost said, "It's hard to say you played better than holding Michigan State to 15 yards in the second half. And again, this isn't against bad opponents. Ohio State's an elite team in this league. … For the caliber of players they have on offense, I was really impressed with the defense. The secondary in particular, we gave up the one long one and (freshman wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba) had a lot of plays. But those are some elite receivers, and they battled.”

Chunk production: For the first time this season, Nebraska allowed more chunk plays than it gained in a game.

The Huskers managed eight “chunk” plays (passes of 15-plus or rushes of 10-plus) and gave up 10 to Ohio State.

Eight of the Buckeyes’ came through the air (six to Smith-Njigba) and the only two on the ground came in the final 5 minutes, 17 seconds of the game.

Smith-Njibga’s 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown was by far the longest play the Huskers have surrendered this year. The second-longest was a 56-yard touchdown run by Minnesota’s Bryce Williams. NU hadn’t given up a pass play longer than 48 yards until Saturday.