Rewind: Offensive identity remains a question after NU scraps run game in face of adversity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Committing to being something, to establishing an identity and then leaning on that identity, takes work.

Most of the time, that process is not easy. Your mettle gets tested, and when that happens, as Nebraska inside linebacker Barrett Ruud said earlier this month, you either fall back into good habits or fall back into bad habits.

The Husker offense said this offseason that it wants to have a powerful rushing attack. That it wants to be a downhill football team.

One week into Year 4 under Scott Frost, Nebraska is not that kind of team. The identity is not formed yet, the habit is not there for NU to trust fall into, and it showed Saturday in a 30-22 loss to Illinois.

“That’s what we wanted to have happen,” Frost said. “But that’s this league. When one team gets ahead they can run it and the other team has to do other things.”

It is hard to commit to sticking with the run game when you’re trailing 23-9 and your opponent just grounded-and-pounded 8 minutes, 4 seconds off the clock to open the second half. It takes discipline and commitment to not abandon it right then and there.