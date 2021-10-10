Rewind: Nebraska's offense finding answers; explaining disconcerting signals; why no Yant?

Consistency matters at RB: Johnson played the best game of his Nebraska career to date, finishing with 172 total offensive yards (including a career-best 105 receiving on six catches) and a touchdown. He ran hard between the tackles — no easy task on this night at his size and against that Michigan defense — and showed his speed consistently.

The other thing about Johnson: He’s consistent. Last year, he didn’t play much and running backs coach Ryan Held said it was because he lacked consistency. NU’s had issues in that department this year, too, with Markese Stepp and, on Saturday night, with Jaquez Yant. The freshman is a bulldozer, but if you want to know why he wasn’t in the game in critical situations including short-yardage, late in the game, a couple of plays will tell you why. He missed a pass protection in the first half and, in the third quarter, went the wrong way on a second-and-2 snap. That led to Nebraska’s lone punt on its first five drives of the second half.

“We had a second-and-1 in our territory in the third quarter and our back went the wrong way. I think we would have picked it up,” Frost said. “Then we didn’t get it on third. That was a big play.”