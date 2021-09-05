Rewind: Key for Huskers now is what they do with a little dopamine and a lot of good teaching tape

Nobody is going to claim that a lopsided victory over an FCS team — albeit a game one in Fordham and despite the feel-good nature of fans returning to Memorial Stadium for the first time in 21 months — is the cure for all of Nebraska’s ills.

If you wanted to take the glass-half-empty approach, you could wonder if Texas-San Antonio waltzing into Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday night and ripping the Illini for 495 yards, 37 points and a win one week after NU accomplished none of those things is as illustrative of where the Huskers stand coming out of Labor Day weekend as anything that happened in Lincoln.

If you’d rather look at the glass as being halfway home rather than halfway gone, you’re looking at a 52-7 victory for Scott Frost’s team as one step toward what it wants to be, rather than what it is right at this moment.

Asked if he thought Saturday represented progress, Frost responded, “I would say so. We won a game. I thought we did a lot of really good things.”

The question, which may well need answering against Buffalo or Oklahoma but may not truly be put under the microscope until the Huskers take the field at Michigan State on Sept. 26, is whether Nebraska can bottle up the good stuff that happened on Saturday and use it when the rubber really hits the road.