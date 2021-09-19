Rewind: Huskers' offensive promise handicapped by too many drive-killing errors

The bad? Even when that does happen, too many other things — disorganization and pressure on Martinez in this case, but also penalties, too many negatives in the run game and continued kicking woes — too often negate the progress.

One thing is clear, though: Betts and junior Omar Manning can help Martinez a lot as Huskers return to the Big Ten grind, as can Oliver Martin when he returns. And their impact may only be surpassed by what having tight ends Allen and Travis Vokolek on the field at the same time can do for the offense.

NU saw that picture for the first time in 2021 when Vokolek returned from a left foot/ankle injury suffered in camp. It’s a good-looking one.

That quartet combined for 12 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown Saturday and will be leaned on going forward. Add in NU’s leading receiver Toure, Martin perhaps in the next couple of weeks and then the rest of the receiving rotation, and the Huskers can make life difficult on defenses going forward if Martinez keeps playing the way he has been since about halftime of the Illinois game.