Rewind: Huskers got run game going behind 'Teddy and Nouri bandwagon,' but much stiffer tests await

“There definitely was some doubts every now and then,” Nouili said. “With the group around me, it didn’t matter if you’re a scholarship or a walk-on. Everybody hypes each other up to the point where it feels like you’re a scholarship player and you’re running with players around you who don’t care if you’re a walk-on or not. It’s amazing to be able to say that I’ve made it from a point where I came here as a starting offensive lineman from my old school, and now I’ve come from a scout team player to a starter. It’s an amazing, long journey with ups and downs.”

Along with the rest of the Husker offensive line, they were particularly good in the run game. Frost pleaded for more movement at the line of scrimmage and got it. Double-teams timed up better, Prochazka and Nouili washed down the left side and allowed backs to run behind them early and often, junior Matt Sichterman played his best game to date, too, and Corcoran looked pretty comfortable on the right side despite it being his first game there.