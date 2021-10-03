Rewind: Huskers got run game going behind 'Teddy and Nouri bandwagon,' but much stiffer tests await

Garrett Nelson watched the work that Nebraska’s No. 2 left tackle and left guard pair did in practice and couldn’t help but be impressed.
On Saturday night, everybody else got a good long look at freshman Teddy Prochazka and sophomore walk-on Nouredin Nouili, too, as the pair made their starting debuts on a revamped Husker offensive line.
“I’ve been on the Teddy and Nouri bandwagon for a while, to be honest with you,” sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said Saturday night after Nebraska routed Northwestern, 56-7, behind 427 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. “It’s kind of been under the table, and nobody’s known about it. But during practice, and even when I see those guys, I’ve been just in their ear about how good they’re playing and how well they’re doing as players in the position that they’re in.
“You saw it tonight. Those guys tore it up. Teddy’s a true freshman, he looks like a tree. Just mowing people down. And Nouri’s the German from, nobody knows where he’s from, and he’s mowing people down too.”
Nouili’s early football career in the United States proceeded along the fast track.
The exchange student from Frankfort, Germany spent his senior year at Norris, began lifting weights seriously for the first time in his life and went from a total unknown to a Football Bowl Subdivision prospect in a matter of months.
He got a scholarship to Colorado State and started seven games as a true freshman in 2019 before deciding to transfer to Nebraska as a walk-on.
Then the pace of his ascension slowed. Nouili redshirted in 2020 during the pandemic-altered season and put on some bad weight in the process.
“He came in and he was fat. I’ll say that and he knows that, too. We’ve had conversations about it,” offensive line coach Greg Austin told reporters this spring. “He was too big, but he’s trimmed up. He got more of a feel for the offense. It was a much different way of doing things here than at Colorado State where he previously was.
“I just think from a maturity standpoint, he had to get here and he’s facing better competition every day, so he couldn’t just go here and think, ‘I’m a true freshman; I can play at Colorado State so I can play at Nebraska.’ No, it’s not going to work like that.”
As Nouili got into shape over the winter and into the spring, though, he showed the versatility to play tackle or guard on either side. Remember, as recently as May 1, he was playing as the No. 2 left tackle behind Turner Corcoran. Back then, Austin said, “He’s going to contribute for us this fall.”
That prediction came true on Saturday night. It just happened at left guard, next to another fast-riser in Prochazka.
“There definitely was some doubts every now and then,” Nouili said. “With the group around me, it didn’t matter if you’re a scholarship or a walk-on. Everybody hypes each other up to the point where it feels like you’re a scholarship player and you’re running with players around you who don’t care if you’re a walk-on or not. It’s amazing to be able to say that I’ve made it from a point where I came here as a starting offensive lineman from my old school, and now I’ve come from a scout team player to a starter. It’s an amazing, long journey with ups and downs.”
Along with the rest of the Husker offensive line, they were particularly good in the run game. Frost pleaded for more movement at the line of scrimmage and got it. Double-teams timed up better, Prochazka and Nouili washed down the left side and allowed backs to run behind them early and often, junior Matt Sichterman played his best game to date, too, and Corcoran looked pretty comfortable on the right side despite it being his first game there.
Northwestern entered the night as the Big Ten’s worst run defense and struggled mightily to handle not only the Huskers’ motivated front line but also the array of motions and option principles the hosts threw at them. It is possible that every team left on Nebraska’s schedule will be a substantially tougher test than the Wildcats were on this night, but for a team that’s struggled to play consistently on offense this year, there’s no reason to minimize the explosive production (427 rushing yards, 657 overall, eight touchdown drives in 10 offensive series).
Prochazka did give up a couple of pressures in pass protection, but overall looked comfortable. Pro Football Focus graded him as Nebraska’s best offensive lineman on the night.
“We’ve been practicing together for a while, because we were the No. 2s for a while,” Nouili said of he and Prochazka. “We’ve had our connection already, so coming into this game, we just kept doing our thing.”
Nebraska blocked well on the perimeter, too, and Northwestern’s linebackers and safeties could not contain the Huskers outside. Tight end Austin Allen walled off a defender on Adrian Martinez’s 25-yard first-quarter touchdown run and center Cam Jurgens took care of a back-side linebacker. The Wildcats had a lone defender left to decide whether to try to tackle Martinez or play pitch man Rahmir Johnson. He picked Johnson, and Martinez easily rolled into the end zone.
On Zavier Betts’ 83-yard touchdown, Prochazka left the defensive end as the read man and turned a linebacker inside, Allen blocked his man and tight end Travis Vokolek arced to the cornerback and there was nobody left to make the play. Betts was in the clear by the time he hit the line of scrimmage.
Michigan is allowing 3.31 yards per carry on the season and has surrendered just one rushing touchdown through three games. The Wolverines are tied for fifth in the league at 2.6 sacks per game.
PFF had Nebraska surrendering just three pressures on the night. Even though the Huskers were playing from ahead, they’ll take that number. Consider that they had allowed 63 pressures on 110 dropbacks over the past three weeks (57.3%). So, three on 22 (13.6%) is a nice way to jump into the second half of the season.
“We have been pushing each other for so long now, especially with last year, corona, we had a lot of time to just bond and be a great group together,” Nouili said. “With me and Teddy, we’ve been pushing each other to a point where today has been successful, but that’s the entire O-line group like that, too. Everybody feeds off each other. We try to hype each other up whenever possible. It doesn’t just happen with the No. 1s, it happens with the twos and threes and scout players.”
The degree of difficulty only rises from here. What does the group have for an encore?
“Obviously we set the bar high. Now it’s time to jump over the bar,” Nouili said.
Notes
** Nelson added another tackle for loss and he now leads the Big Ten with eight on the season. The Huskers have played an extra game compared to most other teams because of the Week 0 start, but the Scottsbluff native’s per-game rate is No. 2 in the league.
Nelson worked a lot Saturday night against a pretty darn good tackle in Peter Skoronski (a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a freshman last year) and did damage. On one particular third-quarter sequence, he overpowered Skoronski twice and then beat him with speed, too. Impressive.
** Frost on Thursday referred to “ridiculous rumors” regarding his quarterback, Adrian Martinez, and the jaw injury he suffered against Michigan State. He said if people believed everything they heard about Martinez, “He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things.
“He’s fine. He’s going to play.”
Frost didn’t exactly walk that all the way back after the game on Saturday, but he did hint that Martinez is playing through pain. In an interview on the field with Big Ten Network after the win, Frost said, “If people knew everything he was dealing with, they’d respect and admire him even more.”
Martinez appeared to have some rubber bands or some sort of support in his mouth during the game.
The junior quarterback, by the way, already has a career-best nine touchdown runs this year after three in the first quarter on Saturday. Halfway through the season, Martinez has accounted for 15 touchdowns and four turnovers.
Saturday marked Martinez’s fourth four-touchdown game of his career, but the first since Sept. 7, 2019 at Colorado.
