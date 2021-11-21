Rewind: Hiring a full-time ST coordinator will require Frost to shuffle duties, but is it finally time?

Just like that, the Huskers were playing from behind. They never led against the Badgers in a 35-28 loss. Each of Nebraska’s four touchdowns tied the game, but they could never claw ahead after falling behind in the first 13 seconds.

It was NU's most glaring special teams miscue against UW, but it wasn't the only one. Alante Brown returned one kickoff 19 yards to the NU 26, but also was stopped at the 19 on another and fumbled a fair catch attempt that cost 19 yards and set the Huskers up buried at their own 6.

Punter William Przystup hit one short, 34-yard punt and wasn’t rewarded for a good one from the UW 42 when the Huskers’ gunners allowed the punt to roll into the end zone after it partially checked up.

That’s the third time it’s happened to him this year after similar instances against Michigan and Minnesota.

As it just so happens, Frost is in the process of hiring four new assistant coaches for his staff. He could elect to hire a full-time special teams coordinator, or perhaps he won’t.