Rewind: A weird offensive outing for Huskers, but some elements to build on with OU looming

“It’s hard to complain about a game against a good team where you win by three scores and have 500 yards on offense or whatever we had, but it didn’t feel like that and I wasn’t satisfied, so we have work to do,” Frost said.

So, what to make of the outing then? One takeaway is that Martinez has played extremely well in back-to-back weeks. Against Fordham and Buffalo, the junior quarterback completed a combined 30-of-42 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 145 and two more scores. Even better, he played turnover-free and really only put the ball in jeopardy one time — a fumble recovered on the second snap against the Rams — in nearly 120 plays.

The question, of course, becomes whether he can keep that up with a big jump in competition inbound from Oklahoma. Even against Buffalo, Martinez dealt with significant traffic in the pocket. He navigated it well, but the OU athletes — and then the Michigan State front seven after that — will be more dangerous than the Bulls.

“It’s hard to explain outside of just having that awareness of where those guys are in space and time and when they are bringing pressure and when they aren’t,” Martinez said. “I had a really good feel (against Buffalo) and it’s maintaining the calm feet and pocket awareness and having the trust that I can get out of any situation back there.”