Revisiting a pre-spring depth chart projection to see how much we learned about Husker defense, special teams

The biggest change to Nebraska’s defense in the past several weeks didn’t occur during spring ball but actually after the 15-practice session ended.

That was defensive lineman Casey Rogers’ decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this week.

Even still, the five weeks of spring football did lead to its own revelations about where, at least at this point, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s side of the ball is headed.

In that spirit, it’s a natural time to revisit the Journal Star’s pre-spring depth chart projection to see how much has changed, what might be about the same and what we’ve learned about the Blackshirts in the past month-plus.

Defensive line

Pre-spring projection

DL: Casey Rogers, Colton Feist.

DL: Nash Hutmacher, Marquis Black.

DL: Ty Robinson, Mosai Newsom OR Ru’Quan Buckley.

Changes: This is the position that saw the most substantial change over the course of spring ball and then in the aftermath. First, we’d shorten the depth chart to two interior positions based on how much it appears Chinander is poised to play four on the line of scrimmage, with the outside linebackers essentially serving as defensive ends.

Then Rogers entered the transfer portal this week, further adding to the question marks up front. This is also the group NU will be working the portal hardest for. Targets include TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew and likely multiple others.

As for the current roster, let’s put Hutmacher next to Robinson on the starting line with Feist and Newsom next up. For now.

Outside linebacker

Pre-spring projection

OLB: Garrett Nelson, Damian Jackson

OLB: Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson OR Jimari Butler.

Changes: Not much substantial change here, save for the fact that Jackson didn’t practice this spring due to an injury. This has the potential to be — and, frankly, needs to be — a position of strength for the Huskers. Butler and Gunnerson each had strong springs and appear to be major factors in NU’s plans. Nelson and Tannor are two of the most experienced returning players in the program. That quartet will carry a heavy load this fall.

Inside linebacker

Pre-spring projection

ILB: Luke Reimer, Chris Kolarevic.

ILB: Nick Henrich, Garrett Snodgrass.

Changes: The biggest change here is that Kolarevic is now competing at nickel rather than inside linebacker. Reimer and Snodgrass each missed the spring due to injury. There’s a spot on the two-deep up for grabs now, and the candidates include Eteva Mauga-Clements, Randolph Kpai, Ernest Hausmann and walk-on Grant Tagge. But, assuming good health, Henrich and Reimer will play the lion’s share of snaps this fall.

Nickel

Pre-spring projection

Isaac Gifford, Javin Wright.

Changes: Kolarevic joined the fold this spring and Wright was limited after he missed most of last year with a blood clotting issue. Those three bring a range of skills to the table and should be the primary group that Chinander uses to try to mix and match and maximize the flexibility of his defense. It could start with a basic framework of Kolarevic in more run-oriented downs, Gifford in passing situations and then fine-tune from there.

Secondary

Pre-spring projection

CB: Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark.

CB: Marques Buford Jr. OR Tommi Hill, Omar Brown.

S: Myles Farmer, Javier Morton.

S: DeShon Singleton OR Noa Pola-Gates.

Changes: The biggest shakeup in this group is that Buford made the switch from corner — where he established himself as an up-and-comer as a true freshman last fall — to safety and appears to be maybe the safest bet to start out of anybody at that position. Secondary coach Travis Fisher is really high on the sophomore and believes he can play any spot in the secondary. That leaves Hill and Clark fighting for a starting corner job and Brown could get himself into the mix if he can get past a back injury that limited him for most of spring ball. Morton played corner all of spring and will try to crack the two-deep against the likes of Tamon Lynum and Tyreke Johnson.

At safety, Singleton, Farmer and Pola-Gates are the key figures along with Buford. Farmer has easily the most playing time so far, but Pola-Gates appeared to have a solid spring and Singleton is a big, rangy athlete who should continue to improve after making the transition from junior college.

Presently, the guess would be Newsome and Hill on the corners with Buford and Farmer in the middle, but there’s plenty of competition still ahead.

Special teams

Pre-spring projection

P: Brian Buschini, Grant Detlefsen.

PK: Timmy Bleekrode, Chase Contreraz.

LS: Brady Weas, Cameron Pieper.

PR: Trey Palmer, Oliver Martin.

KR: Palmer, Alante Brown.

Changes: Not many. Nebraska’s kicking woes in the spring game highlighted the importance of Bleekrode, who arrives on campus later this spring as a transfer from FCS Furman. He may actually be the No. 2 punter after Buschini, too, after handling both duties at Furman.

One name to know in the return game not listed before the spring is Tommi Hill, who might end up being the No. 2 return man behind Trey Palmer or even perhaps pushing for regular work.

