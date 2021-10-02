Revamped O-line paves the way as Huskers steamroll Northwestern 56-7

Five games already under their belts and frustrations mounting in the aftermath of three one-score losses, the Nebraska football program decided to go back to the drawing board on its offensive line.
When you make that kind of move in the middle of the season, you make it with no time to waste and no time to wait.
The Husker offense didn’t bother with any kind of break-in period on Saturday night against Northwestern, even with first-time starters at left tackle and left guard.
Adrian Martinez took a long drop on the game's first snap in front of a revved-up home crowd under the Memorial Stadium lights, avoided pressure, slid to his right and uncorked a deep ball for Samori Toure. The senior slot receiver had to make a play on the ball to avoid a potential interception, but did just that and raced for 70 yards. Two plays later, Martinez strolled into the end zone untouched.
After the Blackshirts forced a punt punctuated by a third-down JoJo Domann sack, freshman running back Jaquez Yant ripped off a 64-yard rumble on his second carry of the night and seventh of the season.
Two plays later, Martinez rumbled into the end zone again.
They were just getting started.
A dream start. A bounce-back. A 56-7 Nebraska victory over Northwestern. And now, a likely top-10 Michigan team coming to Lincoln next week.
The Wolverines will provide a substantial upgrade for the new-look offensive front, but the fresh left-side combination of freshman tackle Teddy Prochazka and guard Nouredin Nouili passed their first test against the Wildcats.
The Huskers ran the ball at will against Pat Fitzgerald’s defense, racking up 241 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in the first half alone. All told, Nebraska scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight drives of the night to the delight of 87,364 in attendance. In total, the Huskers ran for 427 yards and scored seven times on the ground.
Frost said he wanted to see an improved pad level up front, and he got it. Martinez still dealt with some pressure on passing plays — he was efficient nonetheless, completing 10-of-16 for 164 yards in the first half with his full complement of receiving options available for the first time this year — but the Huskers' front pushed Northwestern’s defense around, and the backs benefited.
Martinez punched in three first-quarter touchdown runs. Yant, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound freshman with just five late-game carries against FCS Fordham to his name, rumbled for 109 yards on seven bruising first-half carries and redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson rolled to 74 and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries before intermission.
Going into the locker room, Frost told the Big Ten Network broadcast that he was going to “get after” his team at halftime because he was unhappy that Martinez put the ball on the ground on an option pitch (Nebraska recovered but lost 7 yards and stalled on its lone first-half drive that didn’t end in a touchdown) and that the defense let up some after jumping ahead 21-0 in the opening 10 minutes, 46 seconds.
The Wildcats did indeed go right down the field and score to get within 21-7. Ryan Hilinski delivered back-to-back strikes to receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., the first for 31 yards and the second past junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on a double move for an easy 28-yard touchdown.
Northwestern took the ball down the field again later in the half and looked poised to climb within 28-14, but senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann blew up a running play and stripped the ball from Evan Hull, allowing junior defensive lineman Deontre Thomas to recover and turn away the threat.
It was just Nebraska’s second fumble recovery of the season and first since a season-opening loss to Illinois, and it kept Northwestern from feeling like it was back in the game.
The teams traded turnovers on downs before Martinez engineered a successful two-minute drive that culminated in a 9-yard Johnson touchdown run with 42 seconds left before the half.
In all, Nebraska rolled to 405 offensive yards in the opening 30 minutes behind a true freshman left tackle from Elkhorn South in Prochazka and a sophomore walk-on left guard in Nouili, who played one year at Norris as a foreign exchange student from Germany before beginning his college career as a seven-game starter for Colorado State in 2019.
Freshman Turner Corcoran, who started one game in 2020 and the past four this year at left tackle after an injury limited him in preseason camp, flipped to right tackle for the first time in his career. Right guard Matt Sichterman kept his job, as did sophomore center Cam Jurgens, the group's lone strong point in the first half of the season.
They helped power an offense that clipped along at 9.2 yards per snap in the first half, did not commit a penalty and didn't have a negative play until Martinez's fumble on the option pitch.
The defense settled in, too, on the strength of its front seven. The Wildcats had 187 first-half yards but minus-2 rushing. Domann had three of NU's five tackles for loss in the first 30 minutes and a pair of sacks. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich sniffed out a screen on a second-and-20 and turned a potential big play into no gain.
That helped them overcome a trio of Hilinski completions — the two on the scoring drive plus a 43-yarder — that accounted for 55% of the Wildcats' yardage.
Nebraska responded to its head coach's request, too, when the second half began.
The Blackshirts forced a three-and-out, and then Zavier Betts took an option pitch from Martinez 83 yards to the house on Nebraska's first offensive snap for a 42-7 lead with 13:34 remaining in the third quarter.
Martinez added a 38-yard touchdown pass to Toure on Nebraska's second drive of the quarter to finish 11-of-17 for 202 yards and a TD, plus 57 rushing yards and the three scores before handing the reins over to freshman Logan Smothers for the final quarter-plus.