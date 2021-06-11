A round of scholarship math with Husker OLB David Alston in the portal and a transfer DB development

That’s a significant sign pointing toward Johnson becoming a Husker this summer, but it does not guarantee it. Johnson is not bound to Nebraska and he does not count against NU’s 25-man class for 2021 until he attends a class or receives financial aid, which at this point would happen in July at the earliest. NU does not want transfers signing conference tenders – a transfer version of a National Letter of Intent, generally speaking – because it ties up the scholarship but does not bind the player to the school.

Neither NU or Johnson has commented on the matter publicly, though there's nothing school officials can say about players who are not signed.

Nonetheless, one of the two remaining spots figures to be – but is not guaranteed to be – Johnson.

Another interesting data point: NU offered Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg after a workout last week (he has since verbally committed to Penn State) but, per reports, told him he’d go on scholarship beginning in January and, thus, count toward the 2022 class.

That indicates that Nebraska is not planning on rolling one of their two spots forward. If they were, they could have just offered van den Berg as a 2021.