Reserve LB Jackson Hannah entering transfer portal

A reserve linebacker is leaving Nebraska.

Nebraska inside linebacker Jackson Hannah is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

Hannah, a Nashville, Tenn., native, played in every game in 2021 on special teams but was down the depth chart at inside linebacker.

Hannah first signed with Nebraska as part of the 2019 class out of Montgomery Bell Academy in Tennessee. He didn't appear in a game in his first two seasons with the program before carving out the special teams role this fall.

Hannah is the fifth Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal since around the end of the regular season and is the second defensive player to do so, joining outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne.

