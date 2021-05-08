Reserve Husker WR Demariyon Houston entering NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska reserve wide receiver Demariyon Houston will continue his college career elsewhere.
The redshirt freshman is entering his name into the transfer portal on Saturday, the Journal Star confirmed. Houston acknowledged the move on Twitter as well.
He thanked the coaching staff and professors at UNL, too.
"To the Husker Friends, Family & Fans thank you for always supporting me," he wrote. "Unfortunately things have not transpired how I intended, therefore I am now looking for a new place to call home and officially entering the Transfer Portal."
May 8, 2021
Houston, an Oklahoma City native, came to Nebraska as part of the 2019 recruiting class, but wasn't able to crack NU's receiving rotation in either of his first two seasons on campus. He leaves without having appeared in a game for the Huskers.
Head coach Scott Frost on Thursday evening mentioned him among a long list of players he thought had improved at receiver over the spring, but Houston was facing a long climb up the depth chart after spending much of the 2020 season on the scout team.
Houston, for example, was not among the 15 receivers who dressed for at least one game in 2020 when NU was limited to 90 players for home games in addition to the standard 74 for road games.
Nebraska signed four wide receivers in the 2019 recruiting class, but Houston is the third to leave, following Darien Chase (Portland State) and Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky). Jamie Nance is the lone pass-catcher from the class remaining on the roster.
Nebraska is now at 86 scholarship players, including five returning sixth-year seniors who do not count against the 85-man limit, per the Journal Star's count.
