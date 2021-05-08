Reserve Husker WR Demariyon Houston entering NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska reserve wide receiver Demariyon Houston will continue his college career elsewhere.

The redshirt freshman is entering his name into the transfer portal on Saturday, the Journal Star confirmed. Houston acknowledged the move on Twitter as well.

He thanked the coaching staff and professors at UNL, too.

"To the Husker Friends, Family & Fans thank you for always supporting me," he wrote. "Unfortunately things have not transpired how I intended, therefore I am now looking for a new place to call home and officially entering the Transfer Portal."

Houston, an Oklahoma City native, came to Nebraska as part of the 2019 recruiting class, but wasn't able to crack NU's receiving rotation in either of his first two seasons on campus. He leaves without having appeared in a game for the Huskers.

Head coach Scott Frost on Thursday evening mentioned him among a long list of players he thought had improved at receiver over the spring, but Houston was facing a long climb up the depth chart after spending much of the 2020 season on the scout team.