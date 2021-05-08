 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reserve Husker WR Demariyon Houston entering NCAA transfer portal
0 comments
topical

Reserve Husker WR Demariyon Houston entering NCAA transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
De'Mariyon Houston

Receiver Demariyon Houston of Millwood High in Oklahoma City is considered one of the fastest players in Oklahoma.

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel put a bow on spring football, recap head coach Scott Frost's most recent comments and the action from Saturday's Red-White Spring Game. They also talk about the talent level on the roster, the groundbreaking on NU's new football facility and get a few words in on baseball and women's golfer Kate Smith's impressive spring, as well. 

Nebraska reserve wide receiver Demariyon Houston will continue his college career elsewhere. 

The redshirt freshman is entering his name into the transfer portal on Saturday, the Journal Star confirmed. Houston acknowledged the move on Twitter as well. 

He thanked the coaching staff and professors at UNL, too. 

"To the Husker Friends, Family & Fans thank you for always supporting me," he wrote. "Unfortunately things have not transpired how I intended, therefore I am now looking for a new place to call home and officially entering the Transfer Portal." 

Houston, an Oklahoma City native, came to Nebraska as part of the 2019 recruiting class, but wasn't able to crack NU's receiving rotation in either of his first two seasons on campus. He leaves without having appeared in a game for the Huskers. 

Head coach Scott Frost on Thursday evening mentioned him among a long list of players he thought had improved at receiver over the spring, but Houston was facing a long climb up the depth chart after spending much of the 2020 season on the scout team. 

Houston, for example, was not among the 15 receivers who dressed for at least one game in 2020 when NU was limited to 90 players for home games in addition to the standard 74 for road games. 

Nebraska signed four wide receivers in the 2019 recruiting class, but Houston is the third to leave, following Darien Chase (Portland State) and Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky). Jamie Nance is the lone pass-catcher from the class remaining on the roster. 

Nebraska is now at 86 scholarship players, including five returning sixth-year seniors who do not count against the 85-man limit, per the Journal Star's count. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News