Reserve Husker OLB Niko Cooper entering NCAA transfer portal

A reserve Nebraska outside linebacker is transferring.

Sophomore Niko Cooper, a former junior college transfer who joined the program a year ago, is putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, the Journal Star confirmed Friday.

Cooper arrived at NU last year as a rare juco transfer with three years of eligibility remaining, but he wasn't able to find his way up the depth chart during his first season on campus. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he has the prototypical length and frame that the Huskers look for at the position.

He appeared in Nebraska's final seven games of the 2020 season, but mostly in a special teams role, where he registered three tackles.

A Memphis, Tennessee native, Cooper redshirted at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College in 2018 and then recorded 24 tackles in 2019 before signing with Nebraska as part of its 2020 recruiting class.

The Huskers have several contributors at outside linebacker returning in 2021, including senior JoJo Domann and other regulars in Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor and multi-position players like Pheldarius Payne and Nick Henrich.

By the Journal Star's count, NU now has 88 scholarship players on its roster. The Huskers can still add up to two scholarship players this offseason as part of their 2021 recruiting class.

