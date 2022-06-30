 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reports: USC, UCLA in negotiations to join Big Ten Conference

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in for a touch down as Southern California defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein (97) tries to stop him during the second half of a Nov. 20, 2021, game in Los Angeles. 

 MARK J. TERRILL, Associated Press

The Big Ten is on the cusp of adding Southern California and UCLA to the conference, according to multiple reports.

The move, first reported by The Mercury News, is expected to be in place by 2024. It's the latest domino in an evolving college athletics landscape — Texas and Oklahoma announced last year that they are leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. 

Reports suggest the Big Ten could announce the addition of the Pac-12's two flagship schools as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Currently, the Big Ten has 14 member schools. The latest addition to the conference was Maryland in 2014. Before that, Rutgers joined in 2012 and Nebraska in 2011.

