Reports: Thanksgiving start among options for Big Ten football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Ten's potential delayed football season has been referred to as a lot of things in recent weeks. A spring season. A winter season. A second-semester season. It's been referred to as unlikely to happen at all.

What if it was actually a late fall season? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday morning that the league's coaches want to consider a plan that would begin Thanksgiving weekend and include at least eight games. Depending on that exact setup, it would mean playing approximately through the end of January.

It's important to note that the report is about an idea being circulated among the league's coaches.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is part of the subcommittee of athletic directors that are working through scheduling options, and he told the Journal Star last week that two ideas include starting as soon as possible after Jan. 1 and also starting after the Super Bowl, which is Feb. 7.