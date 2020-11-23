Reports: Patriots fear Rex Burkhead tore ACL vs. Houston

The New England Patriots fear former Nebraska running back tore his ACL on a carry against the Houston Texas on Sunday in Houston.

In the third quarter, Bradley Roby crashed into Burkhead's knee when tackling the former Husker, who played at Nebraska from 2009 to 2013. He was carted off the field.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe first reported the Patriots suspected Burkhead tore his ACL.

Cam Newton, was among several of Burkhead's teammates to offer well wishes to the running back.

“He’s a warrior,” Newton said. “I know he’ll be back stronger. His influence will be missed.”

Burkhead has played in the NFL since 2013. He was on pace to set career-high marks in carries, yards, receptions, receiving yards and total touchdowns.

