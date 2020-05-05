Reports: Former Husker Enunwa will miss another season with neck injury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Nebraska football standout Quincy Enunwa has suffered another setback in a once-promising professional career.

According to reports, Enunwa will miss the entirety of the upcoming 2020 season due to a neck injury that has limited his on-field presence in recent seasons.

The 27-year-old missed the entire 2017 season before returning for the 2018 campaign, where he posted solid production and earned a four-year contract with the New York Jets.

He missed last season after re-injuring his neck in the first game of the campaign.

Enunwa revealed after last season that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, the same condition that prematurely halted the career of New York Mets third baseman David Wright.

Enunwa's $6 million salary for the 2020 season is fully guaranteed.

