Reports: Big Ten turns down NU's request to play nonconference game

Tennessee-Chattanooga is a Football Championship Subdivision team that is scheduled to play the bulk of its schedule in the spring. However, the Mocs played one nonconference game Saturday against Western Kentucky and played the Hilltoppers within 13-10.

Given the game last weekend, UTC clearly had been up and running and practicing.

It's no surprise Nebraska was looking for a game. NU pursued the idea of playing an independent schedule when the Big Ten postponed its season earlier this year and it also explored the potential of playing non conference games before the beginning of an October season.

The conference shut both of those prospects down, though having a game in-season canceled presented a different set of circumstances.

The Huskers and Mocs had history, too. The two played Sept. 3, 2011 at Memorial Stadium in Nebraska's first game as a member of the Big Ten. NU won, 40-7, behind 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Taylor Martinez and 364 rushing yards overall.

