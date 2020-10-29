 Skip to main content
Reports: Big Ten turns down NU's request to play nonconference game
Reports: Big Ten turns down NU's request to play nonconference game

NU Football vs. Minnesota, 10/20

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) walks through the tunnel walk prior to the game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. 

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska had a non conference opponent lined up to play at Memorial Stadium in place of Wisconsin, which canceled Saturday's slated game due to a rise in positive COVID-19 tests in its program. 

The Big Ten said no. 

Sources told the Journal Star that Nebraska planned to put a proposal to substitute in non conference opponent before the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors on Thursday morning. 

According to multiple reports, that proposal was shut down. 

CBS Sports reported that UTC was set to receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $250,000 for the game and that the entire team and coaching staff had tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR tests on Wednesday night in preparation for a potential road trip to Nebraska. 

"We were in talks," UTC athletic director Mark Wharton told CBS Sports. "We went through many levels of approval with the Big Ten. We lost on the final approval."

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Thursday morning that the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga was "close" to finalizing a deal, but that it needed approval from the conference.

NU did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did the Big Ten. 

Tennessee-Chattanooga is a Football Championship Subdivision team that is scheduled to play the bulk of its schedule in the spring. However, the Mocs played one nonconference game Saturday against Western Kentucky and played the Hilltoppers within 13-10. 

Given the game last weekend, UTC clearly had been up and running and practicing. 

It's no surprise Nebraska was looking for a game. NU pursued the idea of playing an independent schedule when the Big Ten postponed its season earlier this year and it also explored the potential of playing non conference games before the beginning of an October season.

The conference shut both of those prospects down, though having a game in-season canceled presented a different set of circumstances. 

The Huskers and Mocs had history, too. The two played Sept. 3, 2011 at Memorial Stadium in Nebraska's first game as a member of the Big Ten. NU won, 40-7, behind 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Taylor Martinez and 364 rushing yards overall. 

This story will be updated. 

Steven M. Sipple: Cancellation makes sense, but B1G should allow NU to play someone Saturday
Huskers-Badgers canceled due to COVID-19 issues at UW
Facing fewer games, what if NU ends up tied at the top of the Big Ten West? Well, it's complicated

What people are saying after Wisconsin game canceled

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

