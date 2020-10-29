Reports: Big Ten turns down NU's request to play nonconference game

Nebraska had a non conference opponent lined up to play at Memorial Stadium in place of Wisconsin, which canceled Saturday's slated game due to a rise in positive COVID-19 tests in its program.
The Big Ten said no.
Sources told the Journal Star that Nebraska planned to put a proposal to substitute in non conference opponent before the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors on Thursday morning.
According to multiple reports, that proposal was shut down.
CBS Sports reported that UTC was set to receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $250,000 for the game and that the entire team and coaching staff had tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR tests on Wednesday night in preparation for a potential road trip to Nebraska.
"We were in talks," UTC athletic director Mark Wharton told CBS Sports. "We went through many levels of approval with the Big Ten. We lost on the final approval."
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Thursday morning that the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga was "close" to finalizing a deal, but that it needed approval from the conference.
NU did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did the Big Ten.
Support Local Journalism
Tennessee-Chattanooga is a Football Championship Subdivision team that is scheduled to play the bulk of its schedule in the spring. However, the Mocs played one nonconference game Saturday against Western Kentucky and played the Hilltoppers within 13-10.
Given the game last weekend, UTC clearly had been up and running and practicing.
It's no surprise Nebraska was looking for a game. NU pursued the idea of playing an independent schedule when the Big Ten postponed its season earlier this year and it also explored the potential of playing non conference games before the beginning of an October season.
The conference shut both of those prospects down, though having a game in-season canceled presented a different set of circumstances.
The Huskers and Mocs had history, too. The two played Sept. 3, 2011 at Memorial Stadium in Nebraska's first game as a member of the Big Ten. NU won, 40-7, behind 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Taylor Martinez and 364 rushing yards overall.
This story will be updated.
What people are saying after Wisconsin game canceled
@ESPNRittenberg
The most precious commodity of this football season is flexibility. The Big Ten lost it Aug. 11. Why there wasn't more of a desire within the league to simply pause and push back the initial start date 3-4 weeks is why we are where we are.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 28, 2020
@darrenrovell
Wisconsin announces 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since Saturday. It includes head coach Paul Chryst. Game against Nebraska now canceled.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2020
If we are going to wear masks, we should actually wear them. pic.twitter.com/ERnyM0y1UR
@jaypo1961
I have to write this or I won't be able to live with myself today. To Nebraska fans: Love your passion. You are always friendly as hell. But not every development/decision by the Big Ten is part of a conspiracy to stick it to your athletic department/teams.— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 28, 2020
@Prmader22
October 28, 2020
@BadgerFootball
We have paused team activities.— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 28, 2020
Details: https://t.co/FiIuXVZZ60 pic.twitter.com/RHnXuahyke
@StuartEFagan
In reality, the #Huskers are catching a break by having a bye week following the Ohio State game. Remember, @coach_frost did not get an entire fall camp to prepare the team for the season. So this bonus week gives them a chance to better prepare for the remainder of the year.— Stuart Fagan (@StuartEFagan) October 28, 2020
@HuskerExtraPG
Just imagine if Florida wasn't back to work this week and Missouri was sitting without a game this weekend...— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 28, 2020
@HuskerExtraPG
Graham Mertz tested positive 10/24. He can ramp up under B1G rules and play vs. UM 21 days later on 11/14. Anybody whose initial antigen positive came Sunday or later, though, is out for that game.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 28, 2020
Same kind of timeline/complications for any other team that has an outbreak.
@KeithMalinak
So the @HuskerFBNation/@BadgerFootball game has been canceled.— Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) October 28, 2020
Perhaps if the @bigten press like @ByPatForde, @DesmondHoward, @ESPNBooger, @RealMikeWilbon & others hadn't spent weeks bashing all things #Huskers & @coach_frost we'd have more time/flexibility in the schedule. #GBR
@DavidEickholt
This is why the Big Ten should have given itself flexibility. Could have shot for 10 games in 14 weeks, if needed.— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 27, 2020
@HuskerExtraCB
#Huskers home openers under Scott Frost:— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) October 28, 2020
1) Cancelled because of severe weather
2) 66 yards in the second half in a close win over South Alabama.
3) Rescheduled/cancelled 4 times in 3 months because of COVID-19 concerns.
@BarstoolHusker
Mood when this weekends game is canceled 😔 pic.twitter.com/oEUQgnTgFq— Barstool 'Skers (@BarstoolHusker) October 28, 2020
@HuskerExtraSip
My sense is Nebraska officials won't push back much on the rationale to cancel the Wisconsin game. We'll see on that. Could be wrong.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) October 28, 2020
The key question: Is there a possibility of Nebraska playing a non-con foe this weekend? Would the Big Ten allow it?
It SHOULD be allowed.
@HuskersGameday
It is what it is. Time to pull out the video on Northwestern. Next week both teams lose a day due to the election. Time to prepare.— Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) October 28, 2020
@robinsonandrew
Nebraska needs an opponent this week. @WKUFootball should play them tomorrow night, pick up $1 million and then head to Provo.— Andrew Robinson (@robinsonandrew) October 28, 2020
@MrOH1O
Wisconsin should be credited with a LOSS— Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) October 28, 2020
(Unless they can prove the number of positive cases is at the threshold that the Big Ten set.) https://t.co/NcZAleSLjN
@ToddMilewski
Official word from the Big Ten: Saturday's canceled #Badgers-Nebraska game is a no-contest. Doesn't count toward standings.— Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) October 28, 2020
@Sirles71_HSKR
This is exactly why you don’t schedule an 8 games in 8 weeks. I hate everything. This is absolutely ridiculous. #GBR see you in Evanston 😔 pic.twitter.com/lp7h3C2qLz— Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) October 28, 2020
@ClayTravis
Remember when all the coronabros in sports media were obsessed with myocarditis & saying CFB had to be canceled because of it? I sure do. It’s way past time for the Big Ten to wipe out the 21 day quarantine. pic.twitter.com/jlxBuZhDL2— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 28, 2020
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!