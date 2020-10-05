Report: Wisconsin senior quarterback Jack Coan could miss several weeks with foot injury

Jack Coan, the University of Wisconsin football team’s senior quarterback, suffered a foot injury during practice this past weekend and is expected to be out of action for several weeks, according to a report.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday morning that Coan injured his right foot Saturday and is set to undergo surgery. Wisconsin, the defending Big Ten West Division champion, is scheduled to open the season Oct. 24 against Illinois. UW is scheduled to play Nebraska on Oct. 31 in Lincoln.
If Coan is sidelined, backup options include redshirt freshman Graham Mertz, sophomore Chase Wolf and junior Danny Vanden Boom. Mertz, the highest-rated quarterback recruit in the program’s history, played in two games last year, early-season blowouts against Central Michigan and Kent State. He tallied 73 yards on 9 of 10 passing, while rushing for 6 yards on two attempts.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Coan’s injury is regarded as a significant blow for an offense that lacks experience at the skill positions and was going to rely on his steady play to bring those young players along.
A native of Sayville, New York, Coan is 12-6 as a starter for Wisconsin. He passed for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, with five interceptions. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes and his passer efficiency rating of 151.8 ranked 19th in the nation.
In Wisconsin's 37-21 win against Nebraska in Lincoln, the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder was 13-for-21 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown.
