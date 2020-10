Report: Wisconsin QB Mertz will not play at Nebraska after another positive test

Wisconsin will be without quarterback Graham Mertz for Saturday's game at Nebraska, according to a CBS Sports report.

The redshirt freshman quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, per Dennis Dodd, meaning Mertz will be sidelined for 21 days.

Mertz was 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns in the Badgers' 45-7 win against Illinois on Friday.

According to reports, Mertz first tested positive Saturday. The Badgers haven't confirmed or denied the reports.

Wisconsin's quarterback situation may be more complicated ahead of Saturday's 2:30 p.m. contest at Memorial Stadium.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, backup Chase Wolf also tested positive for COVID-19. Wolf did not practice Monday, the Sentinel wrote.

The Badgers are already without last year's starter Jack Coan, who had foot surgery just before the start of the season, so next in line would be Danny Vanden Boom, a 6-foot-5 redshirt junior who has thrown three career passes in mop-up duty in 2018.