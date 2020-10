Report: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz awaiting confirmation of positive COVID-19 test

Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 and is awaiting the results of a confirmatory PCR test, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report.

Mertz made his first career start Friday for the No. 9 Badgers and was nearly perfect, completing 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Illinois.

UW, of course, visits Nebraska on Saturday. If the subsequent testing confirms Mertz's initial positive, he will miss the game against the Huskers and will have to sit out a minimum of 21 days to meet the Big Ten's medical protocols.

According to the State Journal, Chase Wolf would likely start in Mertz's place if he is not available. Mertz was elevated to the starting spot because a foot injury to starter Jack Coan necessitated surgery.

It is worth at least noting that there have been some instances of high-profile false positive tests using the rapid antigen tests in college football, most notably Alabama head coach Nick Saban.