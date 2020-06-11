Report: NCAA committee lays out plan to transition football programs toward September start

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The path to an on-time start to the college football season became clearer this week when the NCAA's football oversight committee recommended a plan that would allow teams to gradually build up into a normal preseason camp.

Yahoo! Sports reported the details of the committee's plan, which will still need to be approved next week by the NCAA's Division I Council.

The current voluntary workouts that have been approved since June 1 would continue through July 12. Beginning July 13, the workouts can include further coaching and coaches can also work through two hours of film per week with their players.

That would last until July 24 when teams could transition to essentially a two-week mini-camp of on-field work. Those are set to be 20-hour weeks and will not include helmets or pads, but will allow for actual football work. This type of period has not been used at the college level previously.

Those two weeks lead, then, into a normal four-week preseason camp which would begin for most teams on Aug. 7.