Report: Former Husker WR Spielman to finish college career at TCU
Report: Former Husker WR Spielman to finish college career at TCU

Nebraska vs. Colorado, 9.7

Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman rushes to the end zone on a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Adrian Martinez against Colorado earlier this season.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

It appears former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman has a place to call home for his final collegiate football season. 

The record-breaking former Husker is set to play his senior season at TCU, according to a report from HornedFrogBlitz, a 247Sports site that covers Gary Patterson's program. 

Spielman, of course, entered the transfer portal more than a month ago. He put together a third straight 800-yard plus season as a junior for the Huskers and coach Scott Frost spoke of the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native returning to NU for 2020 when the season ended.

Spielman took part in winter conditioning in Lincoln, but then took a leave of absence before spring ball started and never returned to team activities after the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring ball. 

HornedFrogBlitz reports Spielman received the proper waiver — or waivers — from the NCAA to play this fall. He needed a waiver because he has not graduated from UNL and thus is not immediately eligible as a graduate transfer would be. He was also was not enrolled in classes for the spring semester. 

Waiver processes typically go smoothest if both sides — in this case, TCU and Nebraska — are in agreement on the language in the waiver requests, which is part of the reason it always seemed unlikely that Spielman ended up at his home-state school of Minnesota or anywhere else in the Big Ten. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

