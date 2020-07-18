Report: Former Husker WR Spielman to finish college career at TCU

It appears former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman has a place to call home for his final collegiate football season.
The record-breaking former Husker is set to play his senior season at TCU, according to a report from HornedFrogBlitz, a 247Sports site that covers Gary Patterson's program.
Little bit of late night news on a Saturday for #TCU. Sources confirm the Frogs have added another big time transfer. https://t.co/LfVNjJhJfW— Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) July 19, 2020
Spielman, of course, entered the transfer portal more than a month ago. He put together a third straight 800-yard plus season as a junior for the Huskers and coach Scott Frost spoke of the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native returning to NU for 2020 when the season ended.
Spielman took part in winter conditioning in Lincoln, but then took a leave of absence before spring ball started and never returned to team activities after the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring ball.
HornedFrogBlitz reports Spielman received the proper waiver — or waivers — from the NCAA to play this fall. He needed a waiver because he has not graduated from UNL and thus is not immediately eligible as a graduate transfer would be. He was also was not enrolled in classes for the spring semester.
Waiver processes typically go smoothest if both sides — in this case, TCU and Nebraska — are in agreement on the language in the waiver requests, which is part of the reason it always seemed unlikely that Spielman ended up at his home-state school of Minnesota or anywhere else in the Big Ten.
