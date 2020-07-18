Report: Former Husker WR Spielman to finish college career at TCU

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It appears former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman has a place to call home for his final collegiate football season.

The record-breaking former Husker is set to play his senior season at TCU, according to a report from HornedFrogBlitz, a 247Sports site that covers Gary Patterson's program.

Spielman, of course, entered the transfer portal more than a month ago. He put together a third straight 800-yard plus season as a junior for the Huskers and coach Scott Frost spoke of the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native returning to NU for 2020 when the season ended.

Spielman took part in winter conditioning in Lincoln, but then took a leave of absence before spring ball started and never returned to team activities after the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring ball.

HornedFrogBlitz reports Spielman received the proper waiver — or waivers — from the NCAA to play this fall. He needed a waiver because he has not graduated from UNL and thus is not immediately eligible as a graduate transfer would be. He was also was not enrolled in classes for the spring semester.