On Jan. 1, 1941, the Cornhuskers faced off against Stanford in the Rose Bowl. "It was their first bowl game and remained a bright spot in Nebraskans' memory for quite some time after," History Nebraska said in a social media post.

Fans spoke about the game "with such pride that Bob Devaney used to joke that it took him years to learn that Nebraska actually lost the game."

