Reimer's strong debut draws praise, leads promising defensive effort

Nebraska needed him to, as well. Will Honas, who started next to Collin Miller at inside linebacker against Ohio State, went through warmups in Evanston but didn't play against the Wildcats.

"I missed Game 1 against Ohio State with an ankle injury, so it felt good to get out there," Reimer said. "Just wish we would have come away with a win, but it felt good for me — just got the nerves out a little bit on that first drive."

Reimer led an inspired Nebraska defensive effort that, after allowing an 80-yard touchdown drive to open the game, held Northwestern to 237 yards the rest of the way. The Wildcats' final two touchdowns came on drives of 61 and 44 yards, after long kickoff and punt returns.

There was plenty to feel good about on that side of the ball. But a loss makes the taste bitter no matter what.

"There's always stuff to improve on. I missed a couple plays I should have made," Reimer said. "But again, we just needed to win this game, plain and simple. It hurts right now, and there's always stuff to improve on."

In the doldrums of a loss, Reimer was hard on himself. Others were much more complimentary.