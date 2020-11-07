Reimer's strong debut draws praise, leads promising defensive effort

Luke Gifford understands two things very well: Nebraska football fandom, and linebacker play.
And as another linebacker named Luke from Lincoln was wreaking havoc early on against Northwestern, Gifford, a former Lincoln Southeast and Husker standout, hopped onto Twitter.
"Luke is an NFL linebacker … no doubt about it," Gifford tweeted.
Was it a little reactionary and spur of the moment? Sure. It was the first half of Luke Reimer's first game of the season. And Gifford is the first to admit his Big Red fandom runs deep.
But Gifford is also in the NFL, and even the folks who never got to that level could see that the sophomore out of Lincoln North Star was a difference-maker for the Nebraska defense.
"We’ve known since early on (with) Luke getting to campus, what kind of player we had there. And it doesn’t surprise me," NU coach Scott Frost said. "I didn’t see the tackle chart yet, but Luke’s going to make a lot of plays at Nebraska before he’s done."
The tackle chart showed Gifford with a team-high 10 tackles, seven of them solo stops, a sack, a forced fumble that he nearly recovered and 1½ tackles for loss.
After making a name as a walk-on last season and earning a scholarship this year, Reimer nearly equaled his tackle total from all of 2019 (11) in his first game out in 2020.
Nebraska needed him to, as well. Will Honas, who started next to Collin Miller at inside linebacker against Ohio State, went through warmups in Evanston but didn't play against the Wildcats.
"I missed Game 1 against Ohio State with an ankle injury, so it felt good to get out there," Reimer said. "Just wish we would have come away with a win, but it felt good for me — just got the nerves out a little bit on that first drive."
Reimer led an inspired Nebraska defensive effort that, after allowing an 80-yard touchdown drive to open the game, held Northwestern to 237 yards the rest of the way. The Wildcats' final two touchdowns came on drives of 61 and 44 yards, after long kickoff and punt returns.
There was plenty to feel good about on that side of the ball. But a loss makes the taste bitter no matter what.
"There's always stuff to improve on. I missed a couple plays I should have made," Reimer said. "But again, we just needed to win this game, plain and simple. It hurts right now, and there's always stuff to improve on."
In the doldrums of a loss, Reimer was hard on himself. Others were much more complimentary.
"I love this kid Luke Reimer," former Husker Jeremiah Sirles tweeted. "Been high on him since last year. Going (to) be the star of this (linebacker) core for a long time."
